Making the Case for Bob Chesney's Offensive Coordinator

After news broke that Bob Chesney will hire Dean Kennedy as UCLA’s next offensive coordinator, the focus now shifts to evaluating who will lead the Bruins on the defensive side of the ball.

The question now on everyone's mind is who will be UCLA's next defensive coordinator? The defensive coordinator for the Dukes currently is Colin Hitschler, a coordinator who has elevated JMU into one of the league's premier defensive juggernauts.

The Case for Hitschler

Mar 6, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Co-defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler works with defensive players during practice of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team Wednesday. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

For starters, it is undeniable how dominant the Duke's defense has been this season. A lot of this success can be attributed to Hitschler's role as defensive coordinator.

The Dukes rank second nationally in total defense (247.6 yards per game) and have been elite against the run, allowing just 76.2 rushing yards per game. They sit inside the top 10 in scoring defense (15.8 PPG), first downs allowed, and third-down defense (28.7%).

Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney walks the field during warmups on Tuesday. | Photo/Alan Arsenault / USA TODAY NETWORK

On top of that, they generate constant pressure, ranking 18th in the country in sacks. This level of consistency on all three levels of the defense is a major reason why JMU climbed into the Top 12 of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (left) poses with athletic director Martin Jarmond at intoductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Unlike Chesney, Hitschler brings real Power Four experience to the table. Before taking the JMU job at the beginning of this season, he served as a co-defensive coordinator at Alabama—one of the premier defensive programs in the country.

Hitschler has also made huge strides during his time with Cincinnati and Wisconsin. In 2021, he led the Bearcats to the No. 5-ranked defense in the country. In 2023, he was also the coordinator for a Wisconsin team that was ranked No. 20 nationally in defense.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (left) and athletic director Martin Jarmond at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The only thing barring a Chesney and Hitschler reunion is the market for Hitschler. After being relieved of his duties at JMU, he will be a top candidate across the country for defensive coordinator. However, UCLA does have an edge in the ensuing bidding war: familiarity and location.

UCLA's stock has never been higher, for both recruits , transfers, and staff. Hitschler's presence will most likely cause some of the best in the country to flock to UCLA in droves, including many key players from this year's dominant JMU team.

Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins athletic director Martin Jarmond reacts during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If Martin Jarmond is serious about turning UCLA into a legitimate powerhouse in the next 2–5 years, Colin Hitschler is a must-hire. Bob Chesney has already made it clear what he wants this program to become: a winner.

