Trio of Bold Predictions Ahead of UCLA's Showdown with Illinois

UCLA needs a big win against Illinois. If some of these hot takes come true, the Bruins could be in good shape.

The Bruins have struggled at times this season to find consistency. With just four games remaining, they must play exceptional basketball to close out the year. That begins with exceeding expectations and beating Illinois in a convincing fashion.

UCLA Completes a 180

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Bruins at Pauley Pavilion are a team few opponents want to face. While they recently lost to Indiana at home, they also took down a very good No. 4 Purdue team. Illinois is not Michigan State or Michigan — it is beatable.

If the Bruins can take control early and remain consistent, this game should tilt in their favor. Slowing down Keaton Wagler is easier said than done, but if UCLA accomplishes that, a win is well within reach. UCLA's ceiling as a team is among the best. Again, getting there is easier said than done.

Skyy Clark Legacy Game

Feb 17, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) drives past Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Against Purdue, Donovan Dent was the hero, finishing with 23 points and 13 assists in the upset victory. If UCLA hopes to take this one, another player needs to step up. With Clark looking better and better since returning from injury, he could be the difference-maker against Illinois.

Clark is shooting close to 50% from 3-point range. If Mick Cronin can design sets that allow Clark to capitalize on his shooting ability, a breakout performance is realistic. Clark has shown he can rise in big moments, and this game fits that mold. A 25-point performance is the expectation for Clark here.

Jamerson Makes a Huge Impact

Michigan State's Carson Cooper, right, and UCLA's Steven Jamerson, left, stare each other down after Jamerson's flagrant foul on Cooper during the second half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This prediction may seem surprising following Cronin’s actions against Michigan State, when he ejected Steven Jamerson after a controversial foul. It would be understandable to expect limited minutes, given Cronin's past of making examples of players who do not fit his expectations.

However, given Xavier Booker’s recent struggles and the matchup Illinois presents, Jamerson could make a significant impact if given the opportunity. He remains one of UCLA’s most underrated players, and this could be a game where he spreads his wings.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that all of these scenarios could unfold if they complement one another. UCLA has been inconsistent this season, but a win here would generate real momentum. Adding another top-10 victory to the résumé would be crucial as the Bruins look to close the season strong.