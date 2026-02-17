Bruins' Trio Desperately Needs Big Game in East Lansing

Following a very bad loss to Michigan, here are three players who are looking to get some moxie back against Michigan State.

The report card that came back after the Michigan loss featured a D- average across all of UCLA's starters. It is clear the Bruins really need a strong game in this one if there's any hope of making the tournament in March. As a fringe team, UCLA needs these three players to save it.

Donovan Dent | G

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots the ball in the first half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Starting off is Donovan Dent , UCLA’s biggest and arguably best playmaker this season. Prior to the Michigan game, he was averaging 18.5 points per contest. For Dent to truly meet expectations in this matchup, he’ll need to surpass that 18.5-point mark

He needs to do this not because it will look nice in the box score, but because UCLA needs a big-time performance like this. If Dent is able to facilitate well, UCLA has a great chance of winning this game. If he can get Bilodeau or Perry hot, UCLA will look golden.

Steven Jamerson II

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins forward/center Steven Jamerson II (24) grabs the rebound during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Steven Jamerson was an underrated bright spot in the loss to Michigan. His four personal fouls were highly questionable and really stalled the momentum he was building in this one. It is clear he is UCLA's most physical big man an when he is on, good things happen.

With Michigan State featuring a very strong frontcourt, it’s likely that Jamerson will log significant minutes. Xavier Booker has struggled this season to be an imposing defensive presence, which creates an opportunity for Jamerson to come in and stabilize things.

Tyler Bilodeau | F

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts after a three-point basket the second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Like Donovan Dent, Tyler Bilodeau is UCLA's big-game player. Against now-No. 1 Michigan, the Bruins needed Bilodeau to step up. However, he was simply not there, as the Bruins turned in one of the worst offensive halves of Mick Cronin's career.

If Bilodeau is unable to be UCLA's leading-scorer things could turn ugly fast. His offensive output is second to none when he gets hot. The result of this matchup heavily falls on how well Bilodeau plays. While this might be a lot for Bilodeau to handle. There is simply no one better for the task.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

These three Bruins have to play their best game of the season, no questions asked. If they fail to this game could get out of hand fast. While Michigan State is not on the level of Michigan, they are ranked No. 15 for a reason.

