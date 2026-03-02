Good, Bad, Ugly From UCLA's Loss to Minnesota

The Bruins’ performance fluctuated all over the box score against Minnesota.

After falling on Sunday, it is clear UCLA has a lot to clean up before entering the NCAA Tournament. If the Bruins do not play near-perfect basketball to close out the season, they could find themselves in serious trouble. That is why addressing the issues in this game is critical.

The Good | Rebounding

One area the Bruins did improve was rebounding. They outrebounded Minnesota 30-20, which is a positive step forward. If UCLA is able to figure out how to outrebound teams the results in turn should become more consistent. However, there is still a lot of work to be done in a short amount of time.

While 30 total rebounds is not an elite number, finishing with a +10 margin on the road shows real progress. Tyler Bilodeau played a major role in that effort, grabbing eight rebounds to go along with his 32-point performance. Without Bilodeau's impact UCLA could have been blown out.

The Bad | Inconsistency

The biggest concern remains inconsistency from the starters. Trent Perry and Donovan Dent combined for just three points on 1-of-13 shooting. While Dent still contributed as a playmaker and rebounder, the lack of scoring from both players severely limited UCLA’s offensive ceiling.

Perry, in particular, must be a reliable scoring option. When he struggles as he did against Minnesota — going 0-for-7 from the field — UCLA’s offense becomes stagnant. His ability to provide efficient scoring will be crucial heading into March. Without consistency, UCLA looks like an easy team during the tournament.

The Ugly | Bench Production

The bench also underperformed and failed to make an impact. Xavier Booker, Jamar Brown and Eric Freeny combined for just three points despite logging 34 total minutes. In a game like this, UCLA needed more from its reserves. Moving forward, UCLA needs to get at least 15 from its bench.

Depth is critical in college basketball, especially in high-pressure situations. When bench production is lacking, it puts additional strain on the starters and makes it difficult to maintain consistency. That issue was clearly exposed against Minnesota.

With the season nearing its end, UCLA must correct these problems quickly. While upcoming matchups against Nebraska at home and USC to close the season provide opportunities to rebound, the Bruins cannot rely solely on favorable circumstances.

The issues are internal, and if they are not addressed, UCLA’s season could end sooner than expected.

