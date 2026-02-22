Recapping UCLA's Earth-Shattering Win vs No. 10 Illinois

First Half

Skyy Clark and Trent Perry opened the scoring for the Bruins, but Illinois has been lights out, with four of its five starters already on the board. UCLA has remained competitive, yet Illinois seemingly cannot miss. It’s 13–7 Illinois with 16:10 remaining.

Both teams have not done much. However, Illinois has been able to slowly grow its lead, something UCLA cannot afford. Eric Dailey Jr was able to score a basket of his own, but he was then met by a barrage of Illinois baskets. 19-10 Illinois with 13:00 left.

Similar to Michigan State, the Fighting Illni have gone on a game defining run. As it stands now Illinois is on a 12-0 run. UCLA's offense has grown cold, and in turn has caused this game to slip through its fingers. This is not a good look for the Bruins. 25-10 Illinois with 10:40 left.

UCLA was finally able to get some points on the board, but the damage has been done. The Bruins need their stars to make an impact soon. Skyy Clark got the message, helping to chip away at the deficit. At one point, this game was 33–10, and yet UCLA is still in it. It’s 41–26 Illinois with 5:09 left to play.

Both teams are exchanging haymakers, but still, UCLA has been able to find points at a much more consistent rate. If not for Illinois 12-0 run, the Bruins would be neck and neck. Still, UCLA's defense has struggled to make a stop. In turn, Illinois is starting to pull ahead more. 48-38 Illinois with 1:43 left.

First Half Score: 50-40

Second Half

The Bruins have brought this game within five after a very steady stream of scoring. UCLA is now on an 11-6 run to start the second half, still chipping. Eric Dailey Jr, Xavier Booker , and Trent Perry have made huge strides. 56-51 Illinois with 15:31 left.

UCLA was able to take the lead for a moment, and have been able to go shot for shot with Illinois. Eric Dailey Jr and Skyy Clark have bee the drivers in UCLA comeback, and eventual lead. Tyler Bilodeau would also strike to push the lead out a bit more. 62-61 UCLA with 12:15 left.

Both teams have significantly cooled down. Dent was able to hit a nice shot, to push the lead, but Illinois would tie it back up with free throws. UCLA is starting to get into foul trouble to finish this game. Clark has four while Dailey Jr and Perry both have three. 69-66 UCLA with 8:12 left.

Illinois would tie it right up with a three from Jake Davis. However, the Bruins have been able to pull ahead as this game reaches its twilight. Eric Dailey Jr has been phenomenal, but he still needs to be more disciplined, as he has four fouls on 20 points. 80-76 UCLA with 4:57 left.

Tyler Bilodeau knocked down a nice shot to push the lead to three, but Ivisic answered with an alley-oop to cut it back to one. Perry was blocked on the next UCLA possession, but Dent was able to get to the line for free throws to extend the lead to three, 84-81 UCLA, with 2:09 left.

Illinois would then tie the game with a Ben Humrichous three. UCLA needs to get some separation soon o this game could go the other way. Tyler Bilodeau would get fouled during a rough possession, to put the lead up to two. 86-84 UCLA with :40.5 left.

Eric Dailey Jr would foul out. Illinois would then convert both free throws to tie the game. Dent would take the final shot, and miss. To overtime we go.

END OF REGULATION: 86-86

Overtime

Illinois struck first in overtime, but Bilodeau responded with a go-ahead three. On the next possession, Skyy Clark fouled out, and Xavier Booker scored off a Dent assist to regain the lead. The Bruins would be unable to convert on their offensive possessions. 92-91 Illinois with:59.5 left.

Trenet Perry would get fouled on UCLA's next possession, and he would promptly take the lead. With 16.6 seconds left. Wagler would hit a put-back to take the lead with 4.9 seconds left. Dent would take it in and drive to the rim and win the game for UCLA.

Final Score 95-94 UCLA

