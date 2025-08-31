3 Bold Observations from UCLA's Blowout Loss to Utah
It was an absolute worst-case scenario for UCLA in its season-opening blowout loss to the Utah Utes.
Very little, if anything, positive can be gleaned from the Bruins' 43-10 shellacking. From near-incompetence defensively to gut-wrenching inability to execute offensively, UCLA left much to be desired after an offseason filled to the brim with hype and anticipation.
With that being said, let's dive into the three bold observations we saw from a truly embarrassing loss.
1. UCLA's Defense Couldn't Wrap a Christmas Present
You would've thought Utah's ball carriers were lathered in baby oil the way Bruin defenders were struggling to tackle.
On multiple occasions, throughout each of Utah's drives, 5-10-yard plays turned into 10-15 yards because it often took multiple Bruins to bring a player down. It was a blatant pain point of UCLA's defense all night, among various others.
"I would just say it was a lot of stuff going on, I wouldn't just put it on tackling," Foster said postgame of the tackling woes. "It was a lot of stuff. We've got to regroup and really come together and really get a good three practices in next week to get ready for UNLV because that's going to be another good team that we're playing against."
2. Flashy Pre-Snap, Vanilla Post-Snap
UCLA's fun pre-snap motions on offense captured the attention of fans. The Bruins' lone tight ends, running backs and three wide receivers would often switch sides of the field as Iamaleava sat in the backfield.
Cool, right? Fans thought so at least until the ball was snapped.
An abysmal rushing attack -- UCLA's three backs ran for 37 yards on 15 rushes (2.47 average) -- joined a subpar debut for Iamaleava, who completed just 11 of his 22 passing attempts, often over- and underthrowing wide open receivers.
The redshirt sophomore's lone interception came on a ball that missed Kwaz Gilmer's hands and fell into a Utah linebacker's.
The offensive motions were fun (in the moment), but what came out of it left much to be desired.
3. Anthony Woods Due For Promotion?
Believe it or not, there was one positive that came out of an otherwise bleak showing -- transfer running back Anthony Woods.
Against his former team, no less, Woods came in as UCLA's third-string running back, behind Jalen Berger and Jaivian Thomas, but came out of the game as much more.
Yes, the Bruins' rushing attack wasn't there, but Woods' three rushes for 13 yards were memorable. He also led the team with 48 receiving yards on three receptions, one of which was a 19-yard touchdown.
Another reception saw him destroy a Utes defender on a truck. Foster deemed Woods a "sleeper" heading into the season, but he may be the Bruins' most important back moving forward.
There are little to no positive to glean from UCLA's first game of the season, but there is a lot that needs to be worked on before taking on UNLV in Las Vegas in a week. A loss to the Rebels could mean trouble for the Bruins.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.