Where UCLA Ranks in Updated ESPN FPI
The hits just keep on coming for the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten).
One of the few positives out of the calamity of what became Week 3 is that the Bruins have a bye week to recharge before they start conference play against Northwestern next week.
Their embarrassing 35-10 loss to New Mexico on Friday ultimately led to the dismissal of second-year head coach DeShaun Foster. Tim Skipper, who was Foster's special assistant to the head coach, is stepping in as the interim.
National rankings have been critical of the Bruins all season. But one system that is free from opinion or narratives is ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). And the numbers say UCLA is worse than it's been all season.
The updated FPI has the Bruins ranked No. 93 in FBS, down 17 spots from last ranking. The Bruins' FPI rating is a -7.3 and they now have a projected win-loss record of 1.2-10.8.
Foster was the first domino to fall, but UCLA is underperforming at multiple aspects, including at quarterback.
Grading Nico Iamaleava's Week 3 UCLA Performance
Nico Iamaleava notably struggled for the third consecutive week, missing open receivers all night and finishing with 217 passing yards on 22-for-34 throwing. He tossed in a touchdown to Titus Mokaio-Atimalala in the second quarter, but couldn't get anything going the rest of the game. He also scrambled six times for 33 yards.
For the second-straight game, though, Iamaleava threw a pass down the middle that was tipped up by an opposing linebacker and intercepted by a New Mexico defensive back, effectively sealing the game and leading to another Lobos touchdown.
The Bruins' star quarterback just hasn't gotten his footing right through three games. He's thrown for 608 yards, completing 62 of his 97 passes (63.9%) for three touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a 50.7 ESPN QBR on the season, which ranks 77th among all FBS quarterbacks,
I'd argue that Iamaleava has shown more promise on the ground through UCLA's three losses than he has through the air, but that's just because he's been among the most pressured quarterbacks in college football. He's scrambled for 139 yards on 30 attempts and one touchdown. He's been sacked 6 times.
His Week 3 performance was a considerable downgrade from Week 2 against UNLV. There's an argument that it was worse than his Week 1 blunder against Utah, especially because New Mexico is levels below the Utes.
With all that in consideration, we give Nico Iamaleava's Week 3 performance against the Lobos a 'D+' grade.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.