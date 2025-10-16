All Bruins

UCLA Takes Leap in Latest March Madness Projection

The Bruins enter the 2025-26 season as one of the most promising teams in college basketball.

Connor Moreno

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) handles the ball during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mick Cronin's UCLA Bruins are entering the 2025-26 season with some of the most upside in college basketball, coming in as the No. 12 team on the official Preseason AP Top 25 Poll.

In ESPN's latest Men's Bracketology: 2026 NCAA Tournament Prediction, Joe Lunardi has the Bruins as a 3-seed in the East (Washington D.C.) Region of March Madness. The other 3-seeds in Lunardi's prediction include Louisville, BYU and Tennessee.

UCLA's Projected March Madness Bracket:

  1. Florida
  2. UConn
  3. UCLA
  4. Arizona
  5. North Carolina
  6. San Diego State
  7. Ohio State
  8. NC State
  9. Mississippi State
  10. Ole Miss
  11. VCU
  12. Akron
  13. UC Irvine (Bruins' projected matchup)
  14. St. Thomas-Minnesota
  15. Florida Gulf Coast
  16. Navy
Oct 9, 2025; Rosemont, IL, USA; UCLA head coach Mick Cronin speaks during Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images / Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

UCLA's addition of New Mexico transfer and Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent, along with other key transfers, gave the Bruins a huge boost going into the season. The star guard is already creating some preseason buzz.

ucl
Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent Recognized in Preseason Conference Awards

Mick Cronin landed one of the most dynamic players he's had in his tenure coaching the UCLA Bruins in New Mexico transfer guard Donovan Dent.

Just under a month until the long-anticipated 2025-26 season starts, Dent is already making waves in a newer, bigger conference than he's used to. The reigning Mountain West Player of the Year was one of 10 hoopers to make the preseason All-Big Ten Men's Basketball team, the Big Ten announced Tuesday.

ucl
Mar 19, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA head coach Mick Cronin speaks with media during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Here's the list of names on the Big Ten's preseason team:

  • Donovan Dent, UCLA
  • Braden Smith, Purdue
  • Bennett Stritz, Iowa
  • Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
  • Nick Martinelli, Northwestern
  • Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
  • Nate Bittle, Oregon
  • Jackson Shelstad, Oregon
  • Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue
  • John Blackwell, Wisconsin

Dent will be one of the biggest names to watch in all of college hoops, not just the Big Ten. He has a skillset that Cronin hasn't had at point guard in his career.

ucl
New Mexico Lobos guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots a layup in front of Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) during the second half of an NCAA Tournament Second Round game at Rocket Arena on Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

