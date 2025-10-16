UCLA Takes Leap in Latest March Madness Projection
Mick Cronin's UCLA Bruins are entering the 2025-26 season with some of the most upside in college basketball, coming in as the No. 12 team on the official Preseason AP Top 25 Poll.
In ESPN's latest Men's Bracketology: 2026 NCAA Tournament Prediction, Joe Lunardi has the Bruins as a 3-seed in the East (Washington D.C.) Region of March Madness. The other 3-seeds in Lunardi's prediction include Louisville, BYU and Tennessee.
UCLA's Projected March Madness Bracket:
- Florida
- UConn
- UCLA
- Arizona
- North Carolina
- San Diego State
- Ohio State
- NC State
- Mississippi State
- Ole Miss
- VCU
- Akron
- UC Irvine (Bruins' projected matchup)
- St. Thomas-Minnesota
- Florida Gulf Coast
- Navy
UCLA's addition of New Mexico transfer and Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent, along with other key transfers, gave the Bruins a huge boost going into the season. The star guard is already creating some preseason buzz.
Donovan Dent Recognized in Preseason Conference Awards
Mick Cronin landed one of the most dynamic players he's had in his tenure coaching the UCLA Bruins in New Mexico transfer guard Donovan Dent.
Just under a month until the long-anticipated 2025-26 season starts, Dent is already making waves in a newer, bigger conference than he's used to. The reigning Mountain West Player of the Year was one of 10 hoopers to make the preseason All-Big Ten Men's Basketball team, the Big Ten announced Tuesday.
Here's the list of names on the Big Ten's preseason team:
- Donovan Dent, UCLA
- Braden Smith, Purdue
- Bennett Stritz, Iowa
- Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
- Nick Martinelli, Northwestern
- Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
- Nate Bittle, Oregon
- Jackson Shelstad, Oregon
- Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue
- John Blackwell, Wisconsin
Dent will be one of the biggest names to watch in all of college hoops, not just the Big Ten. He has a skillset that Cronin hasn't had at point guard in his career.
