Why Gonzaga is a Must Win for UCLA

The Bruins are currently ranked No. 25 after back-to-back wins against conference opponents; their next matchup will gauge if the Bruins are for real.

There's been no question that the Bruins have been alright to start the year. They currently sit at 7-2, with losses from now No. 1 Arizona and Cal, a team UCLA should have beaten. No. 25, while it looks nice, it's not where the Bruins want to be at this point in the season.

Why UCLA Has the Most to Gain

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It’s simple for the Bruins: if they win, they’ll surge up the rankings. A victory here would solidify UCLA as a team capable of making real noise down the stretch. After Gonzaga , the Bruins won’t face another ranked opponent for eight straight games—until they eventually square off with No. 6 Purdue.

If UCLA can get past Gonzaga, there’s a very real chance the Bruins enter the toughest stretch of their schedule at 16–2. That upcoming slate features matchups against No. 2 Michigan, No. 9 Michigan State, and No. 13 Illinois—three opponents that will define how far this team can go.

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After falling out in the second round last year, the Bruins have yet to get a ranked win. If the Bruins win here, narratives surrounding the team will shift dramatically. As mentioned before, the schedule after proves that UCLA will be in good standing very soon.

Gonzaga serves as UCLA’s toughest test yet, largely because of the ranked wins the Bulldogs have stacked this season. They’ve beaten No. 23 Creighton, No. 8 Alabama, and No. 18 Kentucky (rankings at the time of each matchup).

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) is defended by Oregon Ducks forward Devon Pryor (22) and center Ege Demir (16) as he goes for a baskeet during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

And, like the Bruins, their only ranked loss came against one of the nation’s top teams—Michigan, currently sitting in the top two.

What a Loss Means

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Sacramento State Hornets guard Jahni Summers (4) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If the Bruins lose here, it will only reinforce what many already suspect—that this team struggles to show up in its biggest moments. And heading into this matchup, UCLA enters as a clear underdog, making the challenge even steeper.

The Bruins will almost certainly fall out of the rankings, but they can still play their way back in—especially if they remain undefeated leading up to Purdue. A win against Gonzaga could even catapult UCLA into the top five, provided they continue to deliver in the games that follow.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) dribbles the ball against Pepperdine Waves guard Aaron Clark (3) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

This game has the potential to make or break UCLA’s season. While there will still be opportunities to rebound afterward, the matchup with Gonzaga will reveal the Bruins’ true identity and show whether they’re built to contend down the stretch.

