Top Takeaways from Mick Cronin After UCLA–Oregon

Mick Cronin addressed the media following back-to-back confrence wins on the year.

UCLA was able to thrash Oregon 74-63 , in a win that marks a turning point for a squad that had just two games before losing to a struggling Cal team. Here is what Mick Cronin had to say following the dominant win:

Mick Cronin on Eric Dailey Jr's Bounce Back Game

Eric Dailey Jr needed a big game in this one, and he did. In the game against Washington, the only stat he accounted for was minutes and fouls. Against Oregon, he would put up 18 points and eight rebounds, showing us that the game against Washington was a rare occurrence. What Cronin said:

Yeah, but one thing about Eric, man, he doesn't lack for confidence. He always gives you effort, most proud of his eight rebounds. He had one bad play in the second half Cronin on Eric Dailey Jr

Cronin on Skyy Clark's Foul Trouble

Skyy Clark had a very solid game, but a few missteps prompted Mick Cronin to call them out during the postgame presser. It was clear from Cronin’s comments how highly he thinks of Clark, which only reinforces that these mistakes have to stop.

I have to teach Skyy Clark to quit fouling. He had the worst foul in history with one on the shot clock on the three-pointer...the guy's taking a desperation shot, what are we doing? What are we doing?... He can't be in foul trouble every game. He's got to stop; Cronin on Skyy Clark's fouling issues

Mick Cronin: Donovan Dent Is Too Hard on Himself

You could tell from the game that Donovan Dent has been very hard on himself as of late. The star point guard for the Bruins has struggled this season, and you can see how frustrating it is for him. Mick Cronin had a message for him:

You're an extremely smart player. Just be a leader and worry about your defense. Be a leader and worry about your team. Just worry about your team, worry about making your team win. And then, you know, we all know he's going to have monster nights because you've seen him. He's got it in him Mick Cronin on Donovan Dent

Overall, it was a really strong showing from the blue and gold. Hopefully, they can build off this win and carry that momentum into their matchup with a dominant Gonzaga team that’s been rolling through opponents all season.

