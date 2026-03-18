UCLA's Upset Push Feels Imminent Once Again

The Bruins are in the March Madness tournament again, this year as a seven seed, and their road will be a difficult one to reach the Final Four, but it is more than possible.

They will have to defeat the UCF Knights , then possibly take on two-seed UConn Huskies, the three-seeded MSU Spartans, and the one-seeded Duke Blue Devils.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) fouls Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

They will have to pull off numerous upsets on the biggest stage to pull off a run to the final four, but it's time to get hyped because the chances of that run happening are increasing every passing day.

Why It’s Time To Get Hyped for UCLA’s March Madness Run

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) dunks the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bruins have been on a hot streak, dropping only two of their previous seven games against the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Purdue Boilermakers.

The former of the two losses was the last truly bad night that UCLA has had in the past month, and the latter was played without Tyler Bilodeau for the whole game and Dent for the majority of the time.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) goes to the basket on Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Aside from that, the Bruins have been upsetting teams left and right at the best time of the year, whether it has been the highly ranked Spartans or Nebraska Cornhuskers, and even the Illinois Fighting Illini.

They are incredibly hot going into the tournament, and that momentum will be able to swing the Bruins deeper and deeper into the tournament, so it's time to get hyped.

The Examples of UCLA's Recent Upsets

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Steven Jamerson II (24) dunks the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The numbers make the Bruins' play as of late even more impressive, and even controversial players like Steven Jamerson II have improved as of late.

For example, against MSU in the Big Ten Tournament, the Bruins lost Tyler Bilodeau very early, and that usually would mean that they would have no chance to win the game, but they instead were able to enter halftime up by double digits.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) drives to the basket against UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Furthermore, they were able to hold off the Spartans' furious comeback attempt at the end of the game with four perfect free throws by Trent Perry. Without their best player, UCLA was still able to trump the 11th-ranked team in the nation.

They also were able to blow out the four-seeded Cornhuskers before the Big Ten Tournament, on a night when the team was not shooting well; they won by 20 on 30% three point shooting.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) defends UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images