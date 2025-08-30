Week 1 Primer: UCLA History vs Utah
The UCLA Bruins' 2025 season is officially here as they take on the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl Saturday night.
With that being said, let's look back on the history of this matchup and how the two teams have played each other in years past.
The History
The Bruins have played the Utes 21 times over the course of history and have a 12-9 overall record. Their last matchup was on Sept. 23, 2023, when UCLA traveled to Salt Lake City and lost 14-7. The Utes have won six of the last seven matchups.
They first matched up in 1933 and UCLA won 21-0. After that, the two programs hadn't played more than six other times until 2006, when matchups became a regular occurrence in the Pac-12.
The Bruins are 7-3 overall against Utah at home and are 5-6 when taking them on the road. The Utes are favored by 6.5 points coming into Westwood to take on the revamped DeShaun Foster-Nico Iamaleava Bruins.
Noteworthy Game
The Bruins have opened the season against Utah one other time, when they played in 2006. Ben Olson, UCLA's quarterback at the time, completed 25 of 33 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns to lead his squad to a 31-10 win.
Olson threw his three touchdowns to as many receivers. Matt Willis, Marcus Everett and Ryan Moya each caught a pass to get into the endzone. UCLA's defense also dominated, forcing two fumbles and intercepting Utes quarterbacks Brett Ratliff and Tommy Grady once each.
Bruins corner Al Verner took one of those interceptions to the house, marking the last of UCLA's four total touchdowns in the game.
The difference in their 2025 matchup? UCLA has NFL talent under center in Nico Iamaleava, and he's looking to spearhead a complete turnaround in Westwood this year under DeShaun Foster.
