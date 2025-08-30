UCLA Bruins vs Utah Utes Game Preview
We're here. The UCLA Bruins' 2025 season is officially upon us as they take on the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl on Saturday.
Westwood is packed with excitement entering the football season, backed by the addition of Tennessee transfer Nico Iamaleava and the offseason hype that came with it.
With that being said, let's dive into UCLA's Week 1 matchup against Kyle Whittingham and the Utes.
The Scouting Report: Utah
Utah is widely regarded as the favorite out of the Big 12 for a reason. A staunch defense complements a revamped offense that added New Mexico Lobos quarterback and offensive coordinator Devon Dampier and Jason Beck.
The Utes defense has historically been known to be consistently good, and it will be a great first test for Iamaleava. UCLA's newfound depth in the backfield -- headlined by Cal transfer Jaivian Thomas and returnee Jalen Berger -- makes its offense much more dynamic than before.
UCLA's biggest obstacle defensively? Utah's veteran offensive line. Perhaps the biggest qualm of the Bruins' defense going into the season is their defensive line. Mostly an unknown, the line features transfers on the edges and two highly-anticipated returners from injury -- Gary Smith III and Keanu Williams.
"They have a really good o-line, so we're going against probably one of the top o-lines in the country," Foster said of his confidence in the Bruins' defensive line during Monday's media availability. "Just in ability and seniors. I think these guys got their hands full and they're looking forward to this challenge. Because if you can step up and play against these guys, we should be able to play against anybody."
UCLA's Impact Players, Offense & Defense
Nico Iamaleava, QB
What more is there left to say about Iamaleava? He is the main topic of discussion ahead of UCLA's season and was the No. 1 overall transfer in the portal season. He led Tennessee to the CFP and threw for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions in his redshirt freshman season.
The Long Beach native couldn't contain his excitement at the prospect of playing at home in front of his family. However, the Utah defense is among the best in the nation and will be Iamaleava's first big test as a Bruin.
"They fly around, man. They fly around," Iamaleava saidduring Wednesday's media availability. "Very disciplined defense. They've had that great defense for I don't know how long. These past couple years, I've always heard about Utah being a great defense. So, I can't wait for the challenge and I'm ready to go."
Gary Smith III, DT
Smith is returning to the Bruins this season in hopes of showing promise after missing all of last season with an injury. The former Duke Blue Devil transferred to UCLA in 2022 and appeared in 10 games in 2023, finishing with 21 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
UCLA's biggest defensive challenge in Week 1 is Utah's staunch offensive line. The Bruins' rushing attack is one of their qualms going into the season, and Smith is leading the defensive line.
Malloe noted Smith and his d-tackle mates as the foundations to UCLA's defense this season.
"Really get the rust off of those two," Malloe said during the B1G Network'sbehind-the-scenes of UCLA's training camp. "The good thing is they knew a lot of what we've taught already. So there's no re-learning things. They're kind of readjusting to what was and what is. And then, gaining their confidence back. ... For them to get over that hump, that's what I'm really trying to accomplish.
"Siale has been awesome. He's found his niche in terms of where he fits in with those [two] guys, and the foundation will be those three."
My Prediction
I've chronicled it all offseason; this is UCLA's most important game of the season. What better way to bring in the Nico Iamaleava era than by defeating a really good Utah team?
Not only does a win set the tone for what type of team the Bruins are going to be this season, it puts them at a prime position to start the season 4-0, with games against UNLV, New Mexico and Northwestern following.
I think the Bruins will win this one in a shootout, 31-28.
