Why UCLA Needs To Cut Bait With Mick Cronin

The UCLA Bruins just endured a disappointing season that ended in similarly disappointing fashion in the NCAA Tournament, and changes must be made if UCLA wants to get back to its winning ways.

Entering the season, UCLA had high expectations, coming in at No. 12 in the AP Poll, and adding five-star New Mexico transfer Donovan Dent via the transfer portal.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Bruins Have Underperformed

With a loaded roster and Mick Cronin at the helm, it seemed as though the Bruins were in for a strong season, but that wasn’t the case. The Bruins experienced many ups and downs throughout the season, while also battling injuries to their stars and dealing with controversies on and off the court involving Cronin, eventually being blown out by UConn in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures to his team against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

If the Bruins want to turn things around now, they need to cut bait with Cronin . After getting the National Championship game as an 11-seed in Cronin’s first season in 2020-21, the Bruins have gone backwards, bouncing out in the Sweet 16 the following two seasons, then missing the tournament entirely in 2023-24, and now losing in the second round in each of the last two seasons.

For a brand as large as UCLA, they can’t be progressing backwards, and making a change at the top can help turn things around before it’s too late, while also keeping UCLA out of the negative press. Cronin’s various outbursts — whether on his own players, referees, or even reporters — have tainted the university’s image. Couple that with the lack of recent success, and it’s not what you want if you are a Bruins fan.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Cronin's Antics Don't Help

On the court, Cronin often preaches defensive intensity, but his roster construction not only lacks quality defenders but also hinders the team’s offensive capabilities due to his lack of creativity. Just this past season, the Bruins were statistically one of the most efficient teams in the country in three-point percentage, but amongst the lowest in the country in three-pointers attempted, not quite the recipe for success in the modern era of basketball.

While nothing seems imminent as of now in terms of UCLA canning Cronin, next season could prove to be a pivotal point in his tenure at the helm. Any more controversies mixed with mediocre results, and Cronin could be finding his way out the door.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin signals to his players during the 2nd half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The team will surely aim for greater consistency and more focus on the product on the court next season, as the program enters a turning point in its recent history.