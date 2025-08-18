The New Mantra Driving UCLA's 2025 Season
DeShaun Foster took over the UCLA football program, intending to turn it back into one of the most respected programs in all of college football. Before he can do that, though, he needs to create a culture on the inside.
And if the Bruins' apparent 2025 season motto is any indication, Foster has prioritized unity and chemistry in his first full offseason as the head man.
UCLA tight end Hudson Habermehl revealed the mantra during Saturday's media availability while discussing a popular practice that came out of their fall camp in Costa Mesa -- "brotherhood meetings."
"The coolest thing about those is we got to hear from all the coaches," Habermehl said. "I've heard stories I never thought I knew about before I met them. It was really cool getting to know them on a deeper level [than] just being a coach.
"... One thing I liked, coach [Tino] Sunseri said, 'Stop thinking about what other people think about you, and just think about you yourself.' You don't want to let the opinion of others affect you, because at the end of the day, all we have is each other. So, the motto this year is 'We Over Me.' So it's a team collective, and football is the greatest team sport."
This motto perfectly embodies the culture Foster has set ahead of his second season as head coach.
Habermehl Prepping for Emotional Return
Habermehl never thought he'd be in Westwood for as long as he has. But a worldwide pandemic and a brutal ACL/meniscus injury afforded him two extra years of eligibility, and an emotional final return to the field.
Habermehl tore his ACL and meniscus during spring camp in 2024, an injury that kept him out all of last season. Through an intense physical and emotional recovery, UCLA's season opener against Utah on Aug. 30 is going to be one of the most emotional days of his collegiate career.
"When we were at the Spring Showcase at the Rose Bowl, I kind of soaked it in, realizing I'm finally going to be able to run out there for Utah," Habermehl said Saturday on how much thought he's given to his first game back. "It was a long, long season being away from the team, on the sideline, not suiting up. It was a lot of mental battles and obstacles, physical, too.
"I'm just really excited. I know it's going to be an emotional day. But I think it's going to be emotional in a positive way."
