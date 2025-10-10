Week 7 Matchups for Every Remaining UCLA Opponent
The UCLA Bruins (1-4, 1-1 Big Ten) have one of the hardest remaining schedules in all of college football, but they fought off the chances of a winless season by pulling out a stunning upset over No. 7 Penn State last week.
Ranking sixth on ESPN's FPI in remaining strength of schedule, the Bruins have a gauntlet ahead of them. Anything can change any given week, including one of UCLA's remaining opponents unraveling or a massive upset like we saw last week. With that being said, let's take a look at who the Bruins' remaining opponents take on in Week 6.
Maryland Terrapins (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten): vs. Nebraska
Maryland takes on another one of UCLA's remaining opponents, hosting the Cornhuskers on Saturday. ESPN gives Maryland a 33.3% chance to come out with a win.
The Terrapins were one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten entering Week 6. The momentum carried over to their matchup against Washington, as they jumped out to an early lead. But the Huskies stormed back from 20 points to hand Maryland a 24-20 loss.
Maryland was one of UCLA's easiest opponents on the schedule going into the season, but their hot start -- along with the Bruins' calamity -- makes the Terrapins favorites in Week 8.
Indiana Hoosiers (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten): @ Oregon
Indiana has another massive test ahead of it this week, going on the road to take on No. 3 Oregon. ESPN gives the Ducks a slight edge with a 69.4% chance to beat Indiana.
The Hoosiers had a bye this week to " cool off" after their tremendous start. Despite not playing, Indiana still moved up a spot in the updated AP Top 25 from No. 8 to No. 7 in the nation after Penn State fell out of the rankings altogether. Indiana marks the start of UCLA's toughest stretch of the season.
Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten): @ Maryland
As you read above, the Cornhuskers have a linear UCLA schedule matchup with the Terrapins. Nebraska took care of business against the Bruins' Week 7 opponent last week.
Nebraska bounced back from a loss against No. 21 Michigan two weeks ago and came out of its bye week to defeat Michigan State, 38-27. The Cornhuskers have a pretty favorable schedule before taking on the Bruins in Week 11, a matchup where ESPN gives the Bruins an 18.0% chance to win.
Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten): @ Illinois
Ohio State gets its first test since its opening-week matchup against Texas, going on the road to take on No. 17 Illinois. Despite that, ESPN still gives the Buckeyes an 82.3% chance to win the game.
The No. 1 team in the nation continues to dominate as the Buckeyes handed out a 42-3 shellacking to Minnesota this week. Since its season-opening win against Texas, Ohio State has cruised through a light schedule.
Washington Huskies (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten): vs Rutgers
The Huskies play on Friday, taking on Rutgers at home at 6 p.m. PT on FS1. ESPN gives them a 75.8% chance to come out on top.
Washington bounced back from a loss to the Buckeyes by storming back from down 20 against a red-hot Maryland team, defeating the Terrapins 24-20. The Huskies were yet another team projected to be worse than the Bruins entering the season that turned out to be much better. There's still a ton of season left before they match up in Week 13.
USC Trojans (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten): vs Michigan
The Bruins' crosstown rivals had a bye this week. USC has a pretty daunting couple of weeks ahead of it, hosting No. 15 Michigan this week and going on the road against No. 16 Notre Dame the next week. The Trojans and UCLA can be vastly different teams by the time they match up in the final game of the season.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.