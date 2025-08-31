LIVE UPDATES: UCLA Opens Season vs Utah
The UCLA Bruins are officially starting their season against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl.
Kickoff of their highly anticipated second season under DeShaun Foster, highlighted by the addition of former five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, marks the beginning of a new era in Westwood.
A live breakdown of the game as it's happening is below.
1st Quarter | UCLA 0 - 6 Utah
10:52 -- Utah running back Wayshawn Parker rushes for a 13-yard touchdown on 3rd and 4. The Utes missed the extra point. Utah up 6-0 after an 11-play, 75-yard drive.
15:00 -- UCLA wins the toss and defers to Utah.
UCLA's team captains are quarterback Nico Iamaleava, defensive tackle Gary Smith III, safety Key Lawrence and offensive tackle Garrett Digiorgio.
Injury Report
UCLA will be without a few impact players in its season opener, including edge rusher Nico Davillier and wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. Full injury report below:
OUT
Rico Flores Jr.
Nico Davillier
Carter Shaw
Karson Gordon
Kuron Jabari Jr.
Robert James III
Jaylan Jeffers
K.D. Arnold
Tautai Li'o Marks
Tyler Partlow
QUESTIONABLE
LaRue Zamorano III
Jamier Johnson
Ashton Sanders
Yutaka Mahe
Noah Pulealii
How to Watch
What: UCLA Bruins vs Utah Utes
When: Saturday, Aug. 30
Time: 8:05 p.m. (PT)
Where: Rose Bowl Stadium
TV: FOX
Announcers: Connor Onion, Mark Helfrich
Radio: AM 790, SiriusXM Ch. 83
