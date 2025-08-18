UCLA Football Renovates Weight Room, What's Next?
The UCLA football team expects to break ground on a new grass field at Wasserman Football Center as early as September, which resulted in DeShaun Foster taking his team off-site to Costa Mesa for fall camp.
That's not the only renovation Foster has overseen in his first full offseason, though. During Saturday's media availability, Foster confirmed UCLA's weight room was renovated and revealed a few more projects coming.
"Yeah, that's all done," Foster said of the weight room. "That was the first thing we did, we wanted to renovate the weight room. Got that done. Hit the field, get that done. And then the locker rooms are next.
"It just looks more lively in [the weight room]. Kind of wanted to move some stuff around to get more space. Some of the stuff was just a little outdated."
Foster aims to rebuild everything he can while at the helm in Westwood, from culture to fields to facilities.
Why Foster Moved Camp Off-Site
At Big Ten Media Days, Foster detailed the importance of taking a team to an unfamiliar place to come together even closer.
"After playing in the NFL, I loved the way that we came together during training camp," Foster said. "Being with coach [Jim] Mora, and him doing that also, it resonated with me like, 'yeah, this is what we need to do.' So, I wanted to get back to that.
"Last season, we weren't able to practice off-site, but I had them stay off-site, just so they could eat dinner, lunches and everything together. And now, since we can all be in Costa Mesa together, I think it's just a good thing for this team to grow. Especially with so many new people. With this new era of football, [it's] 50 percent, so, you've got to find a way to get them to come together, and this is the perfect opportunity."
