What UCLA's Cori Close Said During National Championship Presser

Well, it is official. UCLA is the National Champion following its 79-51 domination over South Carolina.

What a ride it has been for Cori Close. Being UCLA's head coach for the last decade and a half she has finally reached the top of college basketball . Not only does this bolster her resume, but it now makes UCLA an ideal location for transfers. Big things are on the way in Westwood...

Championship Journey

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close celebrates their 79-51 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks to claim the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This was a very hard-fought championship. Some could even say that UCLA defied all odds, as the Bruins were underdogs in their last two matchups. But the journey was about more than just wins and losses. According to Close, it was about shaping these players into the best versions of themselves.

“It’s just so rare in life that you can start a journey with a group of people and really envision something… and that it actually happens. When I think back, even on the games of this Final Four, I just think about how many of those ‘wills’ they actually lived out. And one of the things that they said is every player had to sacrifice. If any of our six seniors were on any other team, I believe they would have been an All-American… and to say that's not as important to me as experiencing this together." Cori Close

Gianna Kneepkens' Impact

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close congratulates guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) as she heads to the bench in the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gianna Kneepkens was phenomenal against South Carolina. In previous matchups leading up to this showdown, UCLA’s lack of three-point shooting had been obvious. But against South Carolina, the Bruins shot the lights out, led by Kneepkens’ 15 points.

“Gianna [Kneepkens] is just a spectacular competitor. I told her when you come here, you will get buoyed by the comradeship—everybody does that here. She's always had to be the most hardworking player and do it alone. Here, that's the baseline expectation." Cori Close

Close on Nil Era/ Portal

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close celebrates with players on the podium after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yes, the new era of college basketball has effectively changed how teams operate. That being said, Close understands what truly matters in college basketball. This is evident in the success that UCLA has been able to build. Outside of a few outliers, UCLA has built this team from the ground up without having to rely on the portal.