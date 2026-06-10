What's Different About MSU for Rematch With UCLA

The Bruins need to find a better way to perform this season so they don't disappoint their fans again with an awful record like last year's, which ended with only three wins.

That means it is already time to dive deep into this year's opponents, and in this case, to look at how the rosters of teams UCLA will be rematching, and hopefully beating, from last year have been altered during the offseason.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The first of those teams was the Maryland Terrapins , who will be fighting with a new top receiver and running in full confidence with a new kicker at the helm. The next opponent, the Michigan State Spartans, has some similar changes, but also some very different ones.

The Similar Change to Maryland

Michigan State's Nick Marsh catches a pass at the goalie against Michigan during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just like the Maryland Terrapins, the Spartans are losing their top receiving threat in Nick Marsh, but also much more in the losses of Jack Velling and Omari Kelly, who were the two main offensive threats on the receiving side other than Marsh.

That means the Bruins will be navigating their rematch against MSU with a much different receiving core and identity, one that might rely less on brute strength and more on something else with new players.

Michigan State senior Omari Kelly is recognized during a ceremony before the game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Plus, they will no longer have to work around Velling's blocking ability on the rush, but they might have to face a better downfield threat and play more passively to avoid allowing a play.

In their rematch this year, UCLA must pay close attention to the receiving room, as it could be what hands them a loss instead of a victory.

The Different Change Compared to Maryland

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic throws a pass during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The big thing the Terrapins kept the same was their quarterback, but that is not the case for the Spartans, as they let go of their starter, Aiden Chiles, in favor of the younger Alessio Milivojevic , who was actually playing better than Chiles in his limited time on the field.

Milivojevic was able to hit the ground running and get MSU close to more wins than his teammate did, but UCLA hardly got to play against him in their game.

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic looks to throw during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, in the short amount of time Milivojevic was in the game, he was able to score, which Chiles was only able to do once in his abundant playing time.

UCLA, therefore, must be careful to study Milivojevic before their game against MSU this season; things could easily go downhill before anyone can bat an eye.