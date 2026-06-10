What's Different About MSU for Rematch With UCLA
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The Bruins need to find a better way to perform this season so they don't disappoint their fans again with an awful record like last year's, which ended with only three wins.
That means it is already time to dive deep into this year's opponents, and in this case, to look at how the rosters of teams UCLA will be rematching, and hopefully beating, from last year have been altered during the offseason.
The first of those teams was the Maryland Terrapins, who will be fighting with a new top receiver and running in full confidence with a new kicker at the helm. The next opponent, the Michigan State Spartans, has some similar changes, but also some very different ones.
The Similar Change to Maryland
- Just like the Maryland Terrapins, the Spartans are losing their top receiving threat in Nick Marsh, but also much more in the losses of Jack Velling and Omari Kelly, who were the two main offensive threats on the receiving side other than Marsh.
- That means the Bruins will be navigating their rematch against MSU with a much different receiving core and identity, one that might rely less on brute strength and more on something else with new players.
- Plus, they will no longer have to work around Velling's blocking ability on the rush, but they might have to face a better downfield threat and play more passively to avoid allowing a play.
- In their rematch this year, UCLA must pay close attention to the receiving room, as it could be what hands them a loss instead of a victory.
The Different Change Compared to Maryland
- The big thing the Terrapins kept the same was their quarterback, but that is not the case for the Spartans, as they let go of their starter, Aiden Chiles, in favor of the younger Alessio Milivojevic, who was actually playing better than Chiles in his limited time on the field.
- Milivojevic was able to hit the ground running and get MSU close to more wins than his teammate did, but UCLA hardly got to play against him in their game.
- However, in the short amount of time Milivojevic was in the game, he was able to score, which Chiles was only able to do once in his abundant playing time.
- UCLA, therefore, must be careful to study Milivojevic before their game against MSU this season; things could easily go downhill before anyone can bat an eye.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.