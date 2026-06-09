How Maryland Has Changed Ahead of Rematch With UCLA

The Bruins came out on top last season against their in-conference opponent, the Maryland Terrapins, but only by a slim 20-17 score, a game that ended up giving UCLA more problems than solutions.

They were messy for most of the game, committing many turnovers while not getting any stops of their own when it mattered most, but the Terrapins also played poorly, which gave UCLA the win.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But Maryland isn't the same team it was last year, so here are the biggest roster changes that will likely affect the Bruins directly.

The First Big Change for Maryland

Nov 15, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Shaleak Knotts (4) can’t make the catch on a pass during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

While many things were an issue for the Terrapins last season, one player managed to make himself a somewhat consistent piece for his quarterback, and that player was Shaleak Knotts.

Going into a rematch with Maryland, Knotts would be a big player to watch under any normal circumstances, but things have changed for him, whether he wanted it to or not, as he graduated from the program after last year.

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Shaleak Knotts (4) catches a pass for a first down as Washington Huskies cornerback Dylan Robinson (6) defends in the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Because of this, UCLA will need to watch out for which player will fill the hole he is leaving behind on the Terrapins squad. Knotts may have only had three catches against the Bruins, but they made a punch with 54 yards, and that kind of serious threat is something Maryland will replace well.

If UCLA does not look out for Knotts' replacement, they'll be overlooking a piece that could definitely kill their season's momentum with a game-winning play.

The Second Big Change for Maryland

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins place kicker Sean O'Haire (36) kicks an extra point as wide receiver Jordan Scott (14) holds during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

It is really easy to overlook the kicking position , especially with a team that has not looked like a college football giant this season, but underestimating a change in the kicking position could be the very mistake that throws UCLA's year off the rails.

This is because the Terrapins have lost their most experienced kicker, Ryan Capriotti, meaning the reins are fully in Sean O'Haire's hands, which is not good for UCLA.

Maryland's Kaden Prather (1) and Preston Howard (85) celebrate Prather's touchdown during the Indiana versus Maryland football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

O'Haire scored three points against the Bruins and was not fazed by what was put in front of him, and if UCLA isn't careful, he will do the same thing and much more with the power given to him by Maryland now that he is in his Sophomore year.

UCLA only won by three points after all; a couple of field goals could have changed the game entirely, and O'Haire is someone to watch out for.