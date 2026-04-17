Grading Each of UCLA's Newest Additions So Far

Is it safe to say that UCLA is building a very solid transfer class this offseason?

In today’s edition of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we break down everything UCLA has accomplished so far. Not only that, but we’ll grade each addition based on how impactful they could be next season and in the future. Expect high marks — UCLA has had a very strong portal cycle to this point.

Watch Today's Episode Below

Filip Jovic | F

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Steven Pearl talks with forward Filip Jovic (38) against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Filip Jovic was the first transfer UCLA landed this offseason. He was a valuable rotational piece at Auburn, averaging around 18 minutes and 4.0 rebounds per game. UCLA desperately needed help in the frontcourt, and Jovic fills that role perfectly.

Because of his upside and the production he has already shown, he earns an A grade. He could even develop into a day-one starter depending on how the rest of the roster shapes out. At the very least, he fills a major need and raises UCLA’s ceiling.

Sergej Macura | F

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) strips the ball from Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Sergej Macura was the second addition. He had a solid sophomore season at Mississippi State, averaging 18.5 minutes and 4.8 rebounds per game. While his offensive upside is somewhat limited, his physicality and defensive presence stand out.

As a junior entering a crowded frontcourt, his role may be somewhat limited. This is not a slight to Macura, as he is still expected to play a significant role in UCLA’s rotation. However, the bottom line is that Macura is not on the same level as Jovic, so giving him a similar grade would be unfair. He should remain a valuable rotational piece, but because of that, he earns a B grade.

Jaylen Petty | G

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) drives against Akron Zips guard Shammah Scott (1) and guard Sharron Young (3) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jaylen Petty was the most recent transfer addition as of April 17. At Texas Tech, he averaged 9.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 40.6% from the field. His scoring output could increase significantly in UCLA’s system.

With Petty entering his sophomore season, UCLA could benefit from multiple years of production if he stays. It was clear from when the portal opened that UCLA desperately needed help at the guard position. As a four-star transfer with strong upside, he earns an A grade.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA has done an excellent job of balancing immediate-impact players with long-term development pieces. If even a few of these additions reach their potential, the Bruins will be in a very strong position moving forward.