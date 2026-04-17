Grading Each of UCLA's Newest Additions So Far
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Is it safe to say that UCLA is building a very solid transfer class this offseason?
In today’s edition of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we break down everything UCLA has accomplished so far. Not only that, but we’ll grade each addition based on how impactful they could be next season and in the future. Expect high marks — UCLA has had a very strong portal cycle to this point.
Watch Today's Episode Below
Filip Jovic | F
Filip Jovic was the first transfer UCLA landed this offseason. He was a valuable rotational piece at Auburn, averaging around 18 minutes and 4.0 rebounds per game. UCLA desperately needed help in the frontcourt, and Jovic fills that role perfectly.
Because of his upside and the production he has already shown, he earns an A grade. He could even develop into a day-one starter depending on how the rest of the roster shapes out. At the very least, he fills a major need and raises UCLA’s ceiling.
Sergej Macura | F
Sergej Macura was the second addition. He had a solid sophomore season at Mississippi State, averaging 18.5 minutes and 4.8 rebounds per game. While his offensive upside is somewhat limited, his physicality and defensive presence stand out.
As a junior entering a crowded frontcourt, his role may be somewhat limited. This is not a slight to Macura, as he is still expected to play a significant role in UCLA’s rotation. However, the bottom line is that Macura is not on the same level as Jovic, so giving him a similar grade would be unfair. He should remain a valuable rotational piece, but because of that, he earns a B grade.
Jaylen Petty | G
Jaylen Petty was the most recent transfer addition as of April 17. At Texas Tech, he averaged 9.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 40.6% from the field. His scoring output could increase significantly in UCLA’s system.
With Petty entering his sophomore season, UCLA could benefit from multiple years of production if he stays. It was clear from when the portal opened that UCLA desperately needed help at the guard position. As a four-star transfer with strong upside, he earns an A grade.
The bottom line is that UCLA has done an excellent job of balancing immediate-impact players with long-term development pieces. If even a few of these additions reach their potential, the Bruins will be in a very strong position moving forward.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.