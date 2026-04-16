Why UCLA Must Land Superstar in Transfer Portal

Even though UCLA has done almost everything right in the transfer portal, it is still one piece away from truly taking the next step.

With the departures of Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent, the Bruins are still searching for a true superstar addition. UCLA has already built a solid roster, but landing a five-star transfer like John Blackwell would push this team over the top.

Is There Even Room?

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

One thing that is clear this offseason is that UCLA’s roster is filling up quickly. With additions like Filip Jovic, Sergej Macura, and Jalen Petty — along with incoming recruits like Joe Philon and Javonte Floyd — there may not even be enough room to add another high-profile player.

However, when you step back, the lack of proven star power remains noticeable. Yes, Trent Perry and Eric Dailey Jr. headline the roster, but beyond them, most players have yet to prove they belong in true “superstar” conversations. That could change during the season, but on paper, it remains a concern.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after defeating the UCF Knights during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If UCLA were able to add a five-star talent such as Milan Momcilovic, Massamba Diop, Moustapha Thiam , or John Blackwell , the Bruins could become borderline unstoppable next season — and that is not an exaggeration.

The pieces are already in place for the Bruins to have a big 2026–27 season. But adding one more elite player could elevate them into national top-10 conversations. With a proven head coach in Mick Cronin and a deep roster, the ceiling is extremely high.

UCLA's Depth Would Be Unstoppable

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) and Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast (51) jockey for rebounding position during the 1st half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

What makes UCLA especially appealing right now is its depth. Players like Sergej Macura, Brandon Williams, Eric Freeny, Javonte Floyd, and Joe Philon could form one of the better second units in college basketball.

Each of those players complements the current projected starting lineup well. And if UCLA adds another star, it could push a current starter to the bench — making that depth even more dangerous.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If the Bruins land a no-doubt starter, it could send a guy like Filip Jovic — or even Xavier Booker — into a bench role. That would be a complete turnaround from last season, when UCLA’s lack of depth cost them in key moments.

The bottom line is simple: adding one more star would not only strengthen UCLA’s depth but also create a starting lineup that is truly capable of competing for a National Championship next April.