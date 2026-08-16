Biggest Surprise from UCLA Football Fall Practice So Far

The offensive depth chart is coming together, and one player is making a push towards the top.

Throughout the first week of camp, Florida transfer Aidan Mizell has made a statement about why he believes he should be in the Bruins' starting receiver rotation.

Mizell Has Been in Sync With Iamaleava

Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Aidan Mizell (11) walks on the field during Gator Walk before a game against the Texas Longhorns at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to reports from the Bruins' practices in fall camp, Mizell has been in sync with quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Mizell has been getting open quite a bit against the Bruins' secondary, and he has consistently been targeted by Iamaleava in fall camp. He’s trying to prove he still has something left to show, after the unfortunate road he’s taken throughout his career in college football.

Wild Card on the Offense

Florida wide receiver Aidan Mizell (11) makes yards against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mizell comes to UCLA as a bit of an unproven underdog, with limited experience on the field.

Coming to UCLA after transferring from Florida, Mizell has had a college football career hindered by injuries. In 2025, Mizell played eight games with the Gators, suffering a leg injury that sidelined him for several games. In the limited time he had on the field, he caught just 19 balls for 177 yards and one touchdown.

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Aidan Mizell (11) runs with the ball while Florida State Seminoles defensive back Shamar Arnoux (15) tackles during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he’s dealt with injuries, it also means he has potential that has yet to be discovered. In the games he’s been fortunate enough to appear in, he’s been able to show flashes of his talent, but ultimately his injuries have always overshadowed them.

Injury Prone?

While he could have a breakthrough at UCLA , it’s not a good sign that he’s already dealing with injuries this season as well. Mizell has missed a few days of practice so far due to an injury he sustained during practice.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Bob Chesney doesn’t seem worried, and Mizell has actually wanted to hit the field but was ruled out by Chesney and the offensive staff just to be safe.

If Mizell can avoid the injury bug and stay healthy (knock on wood), then UCLA could have yet another talented receiver to add to an already powerful positional group.

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Aidan Mizell (11) runs after a catch as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Antonio Kite (8) makes the tackle during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mizell could be the weapon the Bruins have been looking for. He’ll specifically help out as a great deep threat for Iamaleava and has begun to carve out a role for himself in fall camp. As the preseason practices continue, he has the opportunity to rise even further up the depth chart.

UCLA has the potential to have a very effective passing attack in 2026.