UCLA Has 2 Reasons Why Skyy Clark Needs To Step Up
In this story:
If Skyy Clark is unable to find consistency, the Bruins could exit the tournament very early.
Prior to his injury, Clark was UCLA’s second-leading scorer. However, since returning, he has not played at his usual level. Now that he is back in the starting lineup, his impact needs to be felt if UCLA hopes to make a deep tournament run.
Over last four games...
In his last four games since returning, Clark is averaging just 8.5 points per game — a sharp decline from the 13.5 points per game he averaged before his injury against Iowa in January. If he is unable to increase that production, the Bruins could be in trouble.
Minutes have not been an issue. Clark has played 20-plus minutes in each game since his return after logging just 16 minutes in his first game back against Michigan. With his role now solidified as a starter, his production simply has not matched expectations.
Perry over same time...
Meanwhile, Trent Perry is averaging 13.2 points per game over that same four-game stretch. While the gap is not massive, it is still notable when comparing two players with similar skill sets. It is also worth noting that Perry has played more minutes than Clark.
Clark’s importance comes from his efficiency. This season, he is shooting 47.9% from the field and 47.6% from 3-point range. Those numbers show that when he finds his rhythm, he can be one of UCLA’s most dangerous scorers. The issue has been consistency.
One factor in his recent struggles is the team dynamic that developed during his absence. Clark missed 10 games, and reintegrating into a functioning rotation is not always seamless. With Perry emerging during that stretch, the offense has adjusted, and trust has shifted.
Clark could be a key factor in the upcoming matchup against Minnesota. While the Golden Gophers have had strong moments this season, they are not a team built to slow down UCLA’s offense. With momentum from wins over Illinois and USC, the Bruins are trending upward.
That is why this game is critical for Clark. If he can knock down multiple 3-pointers and regain his rhythm, UCLA will have a reliable second scoring option once again. His scoring will be critical to any sustained long-term success.
The common trait among teams that make deep tournament runs is consistent production from their top players. If Clark cannot return to form, UCLA’s ceiling will be limited — and an early exit becomes a real possibility.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.