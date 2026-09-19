3 Bruins To Watch in Week Three Matchup vs. Purdue

Week Three of the college football season is finally here, and these are the players I would take a closer look at when Purdue comes to Pasadena.

Semaj Morgan

Morgan was one of the stars in the Week 2 win over San Diego State, as he stepped up following a Mikey Matthews injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the game. Against San Diego State, Morgan hauled in six passes for 73 yards and was the game’s leading receiver.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) reacts after making a catch during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Mikey Matthews once again slated to stay on the sideline, Morgan could have yet another big game. He showed a ton of talent last week, so it would be difficult to imagine that Iamaleava wouldn’t want to look his way often.

Jalen Woods

This UCLA linebacking group has looked phenomenal this season, and Woods has been at the forefront of it. Woods and Sammy Omosigho have played exceptionally well so far this season, with Woods putting together nine tackles, a sack, a tackle for a loss, and an interception last week.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA linebacker Jalen Woods (9) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The linebackers will especially be important in run defense this week, as Purdue running back Fame Ijeboi has had success running the ball this season. He ran for 114 yards a week ago on 27 carries, and I would expect his high volume to continue. UCLA has been average at stopping the run this season, and Ijeboi will give the Bruins a nice test in the first game of conference play.

Landon Ellis

Coming into the season, there was a lot of excitement surrounding Landon Ellis, and we just haven’t gotten the opportunity to see that yet. After suffering a head injury that sidelined him for the duration of the Cal game and forced him to miss the entirety of Week 2, Landon Ellis is expected to be back in the rotation for the Bruins.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Landon Ellis (11) reacts after a catch against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ellis is one of the most talented players in this receiving unit, and getting him the ball could be the key to starting the game on the right foot. He wasn’t targeted heavily in the half he did play against Cal, but that could change this week.

There’s a ton of untapped potential in this passing game, and Ellis is a major contributor to that. Hopefully, we’ll finally get to see what Ellis can do this week against Purdue.

As the Bruins attempt to begin this season 3-0, a quality performance from each of these players could very well send the Boilermakers home with a loss.