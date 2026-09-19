3 Bruins To Watch in Week Three Matchup vs. Purdue
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Week Three of the college football season is finally here, and these are the players I would take a closer look at when Purdue comes to Pasadena.
Semaj Morgan
Morgan was one of the stars in the Week 2 win over San Diego State, as he stepped up following a Mikey Matthews injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the game. Against San Diego State, Morgan hauled in six passes for 73 yards and was the game’s leading receiver.
With Mikey Matthews once again slated to stay on the sideline, Morgan could have yet another big game. He showed a ton of talent last week, so it would be difficult to imagine that Iamaleava wouldn’t want to look his way often.
Jalen Woods
This UCLA linebacking group has looked phenomenal this season, and Woods has been at the forefront of it. Woods and Sammy Omosigho have played exceptionally well so far this season, with Woods putting together nine tackles, a sack, a tackle for a loss, and an interception last week.
The linebackers will especially be important in run defense this week, as Purdue running back Fame Ijeboi has had success running the ball this season. He ran for 114 yards a week ago on 27 carries, and I would expect his high volume to continue. UCLA has been average at stopping the run this season, and Ijeboi will give the Bruins a nice test in the first game of conference play.
Landon Ellis
Coming into the season, there was a lot of excitement surrounding Landon Ellis, and we just haven’t gotten the opportunity to see that yet. After suffering a head injury that sidelined him for the duration of the Cal game and forced him to miss the entirety of Week 2, Landon Ellis is expected to be back in the rotation for the Bruins.
Ellis is one of the most talented players in this receiving unit, and getting him the ball could be the key to starting the game on the right foot. He wasn’t targeted heavily in the half he did play against Cal, but that could change this week.
There’s a ton of untapped potential in this passing game, and Ellis is a major contributor to that. Hopefully, we’ll finally get to see what Ellis can do this week against Purdue.
As the Bruins attempt to begin this season 3-0, a quality performance from each of these players could very well send the Boilermakers home with a loss.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.