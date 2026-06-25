What UCLA's Tyler Bilodeau Brings to Rebuilding Brooklyn Nets

Tyler Bilodeau is the lone player from last year's Bruins team to be selected in the NBA Draft.

Last year's UCLA basketball season is one many fans will want to forget. The Bruins entered last season as the 12th-ranked team in the country and were viewed as a top-five team in the Big Ten, with a chance to contend for the Big Ten Championship.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

However, that wouldn't come to fruition for the Bruins, as they would fall out of the AP Top 25 entirely and finish the season with a 24-12 record. In the NCAA Tournament, UCLA would be a 7-seed and, after winning their first-round game against UCF, would fall to the national runner-up, UConn.

Tyler Bilodeau was one of the only bright spots for the Bruins as he became the leading scorer, averaging a career-high 17.6 points per game. With such a good year last season, Bilodeau has been getting looks as a second-round pick and has now been selected 42nd overall by the Brooklyn Nets.

What Bilodeau Brings to the Brooklyn Nets

Bilodeau is a pure shooter, able to be a stretch-four and a reliable player on the outside.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) shoots against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Last year, Bilodeau scored a career-high 17.6 points per game, while also being very efficient, shooting 51.8% from the field and a career-high 46% from three-point range. Bilodeau is also a very good defensive rebounder, averaging another career high of 5.6 rebounds per game.

Bilodeau is not just effective on the outside; he is a great post scorer. He can play with his back to the basket in the post, can face the basket in the post, and has a lethal shot fake.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) points to teammates after hitting a 3-point jumpshot during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Why Brooklyn Is the Perfect Fit

Brooklyn has been in the process of a rebuild for a couple of seasons, but it now seems to be heading in the right direction.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends Nebraska Corn Huskers forward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

In the first round of the NBA Draft, they selected their franchise point guard in Louisville freshman Mikel Brown Jr., who is going to have the ball in his hands a lot. With such a young guard leading a franchise, they need shooters around him to operate effectively.

Enter Tyler Bilodeau, who will be viewed as a much-needed shooter. Bilodeau will also play behind one of the best spot-up shooters in the league in Michael Porter Jr., who he can learn from while watching from the bench and in practice.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Cale Jacobsen (31) chase a loose ball during the 2nd half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

In the event that Brooklyn decides to move on from Porter Jr. for future draft capital, they will have another reliable shooter in Bilodeau, who they can put in the rotation right away.