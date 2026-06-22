Projecting UCLA's Tyler Bilodeau's NBA Outlook

We all know that UCLA basketball was a disappointment last season.

Being ranked as the No. 12 team in the country in the preseason, to having a 24-12 record on the season, and being ranked outside the top 25.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends against Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

While there were disappointments last year, senior forward Tyler Bilodeau proved that he can be a player who can not only lead his team on the college level but is also capable of being a decent player in the NBA.

Tyler Bilodeau Has NBA Potential

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) smile during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In his senior season with the Bruins, Bilodeau proved he was the team's leader. With his 6-9 and 235-pound frame, he is a pure stretch four who can knock down shots from the perimeter.

Last season, Bilodeau averaged multiple career-highs, in points, averaging 17.6 per game, shooting splits with 51% shooting from the field and 46% shooting from three, as well as 87% from the free throw line. Bilodeau also averaged almost a team-high in rebounds with 5.6 per game.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) points to teammates after hitting a 3-point jumpshot during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Bilodeau is not limited to the outside; he can also operate in the post. Bilodeau loved to face up and get into jumpers from the midrange area and was very effective. He made 53 percent of his shots between nine and 19 feet last year, per Synergy, which is a ridiculous level given that a large majority of these shots were contested.

Throughout the season, Bilodeau also proved that he can be a good on-ball defender in the post. During the NBA Draft Combine, Bilodeau posted good measurements, which boosted his draft stock. At the combine, he measured at 6'7.25" without shoes, with an almost 7'1" wingspan and an 8'11" standing reach.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers orward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) drives to the basket as UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) moves in to defend during the 2nd half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Areas for Improvement

No prospect in the NBA Draft is perfect, and Bilodeau still has some areas for improvement to have a long career in the NBA.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) runs back on defense after scoring a three-point basket during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Bilodeau is not the best at putting the ball on the floor or creating his own shot. He won't blow by anyone off the bounce, and there is a worry that opposing defenses can recover on him even when he attacks closeouts.

While he is a good defender in the post with his frame, he isn't very quick, and when guarding perimeter players, he has been blown by guards and even smaller forwards. Bilodeau is a player who can provide great perimeter shooting and post scoring off the bench right away for an NBA team, but if he can improve his defense and shot creation, he might not have the career he wants.