Which UCLA Football Freshmen Are Closest to Starting

The 2026 season for UCLA football is underway, as fall camp has officially started for the Bruins. For UCLA, expectations are higher than they’ve been in recent memory, thanks to the arrival of new head coach Bob Chesney and multiple transfer players from James Madison.

The Bruins welcomed a top-50 recruiting class this season, while also overhauling the entire roster through the transfer portal. Although many veterans will carry the bulk of the reps this season, there’s plenty of young talent that could get their time on the field sooner rather than later.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A handful of freshmen will seek playing time in their first season at UCLA, and a few names in particular stand out as the most likely freshmen to see the field in a starting role.

Wide receiver Kenneth Moore and linebacker Malaki Soliai-Tui stand out as the most likely candidates to carve out a starting role for themselves.

Kenneth Moore May Have the Greatest Odds

The St. Mary’s Kenneth Moore III, left, takes on Serra’s RJ Guldbech during the CIF NorCal Div. 2 football final against Serra’s at St. Mary’s Sanguinetti Field in Stockton on Dec. 5, 2025. St. Mary’s won 31-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver is one of the few positions on the field where true freshmen can always make an immediate impact, especially if they possess a game-breaking attribute. Moore enters UCLA with a skillset that can do exactly that. Moore comes in as one of the most polished route runners in his class, with a natural ability to create constant separation.

His athleticism only strengthens his case for being the freshman with the best odds to start a game. He was a multi-sport athlete coming out of high school and has the quickness and flexibility to be an immediate threat as a receiver. If he’s not able to crack the starting lineup as a wide receiver, he could certainly make an impact as a returner.

Other Path to Playing Time

The St. Mary’s Kenneth Moore iii, right, evades Junipero Serra’s Jace Peavey during the CIF NorCal Div. 2 football final at St. Mary’s Sanguinetti Field in Stockton on Dec. 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His versatility as a returner could allow him a clear path to gain more playing time. If he proves he can be dependable in any area throughout fall camp, his time on the field could rise significantly.

While UCLA did add some receivers through the transfer portal this offseason, Moore’s polish and quickness give him as good a chance as anyone of breaking into a starting role.

Whether he earns a starting spot by the end of the season or becomes a valuable asset on special teams in the return game, Moore has the skillset to be an asset to Bob Chesney and this new-look UCLA offense. Fall camp can be the spark that he needs to climb that depth chart.