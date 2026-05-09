Which New UCLA Additions Will Make Biggest Impact

UCLA has seen an influx of players this offseason, but which ones will actually make the biggest impact?

In today’s episode, we will go over every single one of UCLA’s additions and break down what their role could look like next season. Some players might become focal points of the offense, while others could serve more limited roles. Watch the podcast and read my thoughts below.

Watch Today's Episode Below

Smallest Impact

When talking about players who could have the least impact next season, it is important to note that this is not a slight toward any of them. UCLA’s depth has improved significantly this offseason, which means there will be very little room for everyone to consistently earn minutes.

The first player who could potentially have a minimal impact in year one is Azavier Robinson. Not only is he one of UCLA’s lower-rated guards entering next season, but he is also coming off a significant injury, which could impact how quickly he adjusts.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It is also important to look at UCLA’s current backcourt situation. Right now, the projected starters are Jaylen Petty and Trent Perry . Behind them, UCLA will likely turn to Eric Freeny and then Robinson. That means Robinson is currently projected as the No. 4 guard on the depth chart.

Because Freeny already has experience in Mick Cronin’s system, it will make things even more difficult for Robinson when it comes to earning minutes. Freeny is simply the safer and more comfortable option for Cronin late in games because of his familiarity with the system.

Most Impact

Feb 28, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jovic (38) controls a rebound during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

The offseason addition who could have the biggest impact by far is Filip Jovic . Not only is he already projected to compete for a starting role, but his versatility makes him a plug-and-play option at nearly every frontcourt position for UCLA. Because of that, the Bruins will likely rely on him heavily.

Jovic is projected to either start at power forward or become UCLA’s top backup at the position. There is also a realistic chance he becomes the primary backup behind Xavier Booker at center. He could even see significant minutes behind Eric Dailey Jr ., depending on how UCLA structures the rotation.

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Steven Pearl talks with forward Filip Jovic (38) against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

UCLA desperately needed more depth in the frontcourt, and Jovic not only provides that but also gives the Bruins stability. That is something UCLA was lacking entering the offseason. This was clearly a very important pickup for the Bruins.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA brought in a lot of players who will have very different levels of impact next season. To hear the full breakdown of every player and the role they could play, make sure to check out the podcast for a deeper look at how each addition could affect UCLA next year.