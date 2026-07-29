Which UCLA Players Will Live Up to Their NIL Expectations

UCLA has fully embraced the era of NIL, with a projected NIL valuation of $24 million for the upcoming 2026 college football season.

Bob Chesney has completely rebuilt UCLA’s roster for next season with the 11th-ranked transfer portal class, according to Rivals , featuring 42 incoming transfers, as well as 20 incoming first-year students who could make an impact.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a new roster for the Bruins, the players will receive NIL money, and we will see if they live up to those expectations. Here are three Bruins who are going to live up to those expectations. All NIL valuations are according to The NIL Standard.

Sahir West

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

West is the best player on the Bruins' defense for next season, as he just had one of the best seasons as a redshirt freshman in Sun Belt conference history. Last year with James Madison, West had a team-high seven sacks and another team-high 14 tackles for a loss.

West came to UCLA and followed Chesney, who will be the number one pass rusher on defense. Currently, according to The NIL Standard, West’s estimated NIL value is slightly over $1 million, and he will definitely live up to those expectations. While West is very strong, he is also very quick for his size at 6-3 and 280 pounds, as he can both move very fast around and through opposing offensive linemen.

Scooter Jackson

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Isaiah West (32) runs past UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last year, the Bruins' secondary was the defense's biggest bright spot, holding opposing offenses to 196 passing yards per game. Scooter Jackson was a big reason for the secondary's success, as he had a career year with 44 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, two interceptions, and three pass breakups.

Jackson has the highest valuation on defense for the Bruins at $1.2 million, and it was well deserved given his play last season. With a much better supporting cast in the secondary, Jackson might not have the statistical season like last year, but he will be just as effective at corner.

Wayne Knight

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knight was one of the best running backs in the Group of Six last year, with the seventh-most rushing yards in college football with 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns. Knight was the main focus of the offense as Chesney ran his offense through the running game.

Knight will definitely live up to the NIL expectations, as he has one of the lowest valuations on the Bruins' offense at $676,200. With Knight on the roster, he will be one of the top running backs in the Big Ten and make UCLA one of the better running offenses in the conference.