Bruins Who Stepped Up in Win Over Virginia Tech

It wasn't easy, but the No. 1-ranked UCLA Bruins are still alive in the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament following a thrilling walk-off win over Virginia Tech on Saturday, in which UCLA scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

It was an epic rally to stave off elimination for another day and send the Hokies home, but it wouldn't have been possible without a few key players making the plays when given the opportunities in crunch time.

HOW CAN YOU NOT LOVE THE BRUINS⁉️#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/JJdxUr3WHn — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) May 30, 2026

Here are some players who stepped up to help UCLA live to see another day.

Michael Barnett

UCLA pitcher Michael Barnett throws against Oregon during the first inning at PK Park in Eugene April 19, 2025 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The senior starting pitcher has been a critical player for UCLA this season, one of two starters with an undefeated record, but many of his recent starts have been less than stellar, resulting in no-decisions down the stretch.

Yet, John Savage and UCLA had faith in him to get the job done, and he was efficient. Barnett finished the day with six innings pitched, allowing three earned runs and striking out five. He made it back onto the mound for the seventh inning, earning his manager's trust to hold the lead, but the first batter smacked the game-tying home run and forced the Bruins to go to their bullpen.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins starting pitcher Michael Barnett (55) pitches against the Murray State Racers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Still, it was Barnett's best start in a while and a great sign for things to come should the Bruins continue to advance in the Tournament, because he played quality baseball and ate innings.

Phoenix Call

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins second baseman Phoenix Call (4) gets hit by a pitch during the second inning against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The utility man who plays middle infield and outfield for the Bruins has been huge through the first two days of the NCAA Tournament. It didn't show offensively in Friday's loss, but he was thrust into the lineup and kept his poise in an unusual extenuating circumstance, first replacing a suspended Will Gasparino in centerfield before having to slide over to second base after Aiden Aguayo suffered an injury in warmups.

"I try to see that as just my identity on the team," Call said postgame. "I think everyone has an identity, and I like to do whatever can help the team win, whether I'm playing right [or] center. As long as I can help the team win, then I'm happy."

On Saturday, his bat came through as he returned to the lineup playing second base and right field throughout the game. Call had a two-hit day with a run scored and an RBI -- which just so happened to be the walk-off blow.

Jared Hocking

Hocking stepped up for a second straight day as well. He wasn't initially in Friday's starting lineup, but after Aguayo's injury, Savage's moves put him in left field, and he played with poise and did his job.

That continued on Saturday. Hocking went 2-for-3 at the plate and gave the Bruins a brief 2-1 lead with an RBI double to left field in the fourth inning. They pinch-hit for him later in the game, but he's another player whose contributions were essential to beating Virginia Tech.

Mulivai Levu and Roman Martin

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins first baseman Mulivai Levu (39) singles against the Murray State Racers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

We're going to include these two as a pair since their biggest accomplishments and contributions to the win came almost simultaneously. Levu and Martin were the first two hitters in the ninth-inning rally and the primary catalysts of the comeback.

With UCLA trailing 5-3 and staring at another unfathomable defeat, Levu and Martin connected on back-to-back home runs to tie the game and quickly shift momentum over to UCLA with no outs. It was Martin's second straight game with a home run, while Levu needed it to snap out of a prolonged slump at the plate, but UCLA does not move on without either guy.

Will Gasparino

Back in the lineup, back in the home run column 💪



📺ESPNU#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/NxZSJwcxmY — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) May 30, 2026

The All-Big Ten centerfielder was sorely missed during Friday's opener as the Bruins' offense faltered while he served a one-game suspension after a collision in last week's Big Ten Tournament in Omaha. But on Saturday, he was back to man center field and inserted his bat back into the middle of the lineup.

That's exactly what he did. Gasparino had a two-hit day, scoring twice and launching his 20th home run of the season in the fifth inning. He also got on base with an infield single during the Bruins' rally and scored the winning run.