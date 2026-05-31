UCLA Starting Pitcher and Lineup for Rematch Against Saint Mary's
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UCLA has just pulled off an amazing comeback victory over Virginia Tech to keep its playoff hopes alive.
Against Virginia Tech, UCLA had a much better day at the plate compared to their game against Saint Mary's, as the Bruins had 12 hits in the game with only four strikeouts and five walks.
That doesn't mean that it wasn't a nail-biter. In the top of the eighth inning, Virginia Tech’s freshman phenom Ethan Ball would give the Hokies a 4-3 lead with a solo home run. Then, in the top of the ninth, the Hokies added to their lead with a Hudson Luttermon single, which drove in another run to give the Hokies a 5-3 lead.
Mulivai Levu homered to right field. Levu’s homer came at a critical moment in the at-bat as it was a 2-2 count, and when a breaking ball failed to break, Levu took advantage and crushed it to cut the deficit to one.
Roman Martin, who was 0-3 at the plate during the game, carried that momentum as he homered to left field on a 1-2 count to tie the game up at five.
Will Gasperino, coming back from his one-game suspension, would get on base with a single, which put the winning run on first. Dominic Cadiz would pinch hit for Cashel Dugger and get a hit himself, moving Gaspiero to third base. Finally, Phoenix Call would seal the deal with a single to left field, bringing in the winning run.
Angel Cervantes Could Take the Mound
Wylan Moss and Michael Barnett have already taken the mound, and with Logan Reddemann still out with injury, Cervantes is likely to be the starting pitcher for the Bruins for their next game against the Gaels.
Cervantes has been another reliable pitcher for the Bruins all season, as he finished the season with a 3.86 ERA in 14 starts and 44.1 innings pitched with a 4-1 record when he took the mound.
Out of the four starting pitchers for the Bruins, there is a reason why Cervantes is fourth on the depth chart, as he isn't great at getting batters out, as he only has 30 strikeouts and 19 walks on the season, and opponents' batting average is at .279, the highest amongst the four starting pitchers.
Projected Batting Order
The Bruins' bats were much better against Virginia Tech than against Saint Mary's, especially in the clutch.
Will Gasparino returned after serving his one-game suspension, and his presence at the plate was felt as he went 2-5. However, Payton Brenan missed the game against the Hokies and will be out tomorrow and for the next couple of days due to an injury he suffered against Saint Mary’s.
With uncertainty on the mound, UCLA needs to have a successful night at the plate, or else it might be eliminated from the tournament.
Batters
Position
Dean West
Left Field
Roch Cholowsky
Shortstop
Mulivai Levu
First Base
Roman Martian
Third Base
Will Gasparino
Center Field
Cashel Dugger
Catcher
Phoenix Call
Second Base
Jarrod Hocking
Right Field
Trey Gudoy
Designated Hitter
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