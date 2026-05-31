UCLA Starting Pitcher and Lineup for Rematch Against Saint Mary's

UCLA has just pulled off an amazing comeback victory over Virginia Tech to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Against Virginia Tech, UCLA had a much better day at the plate compared to their game against Saint Mary's, as the Bruins had 12 hits in the game with only four strikeouts and five walks.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage on the field before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

That doesn't mean that it wasn't a nail-biter. In the top of the eighth inning, Virginia Tech’s freshman phenom Ethan Ball would give the Hokies a 4-3 lead with a solo home run. Then, in the top of the ninth, the Hokies added to their lead with a Hudson Luttermon single, which drove in another run to give the Hokies a 5-3 lead.

Mulivai Levu homered to right field. Levu’s homer came at a critical moment in the at-bat as it was a 2-2 count, and when a breaking ball failed to break, Levu took advantage and crushed it to cut the deficit to one.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) walks to the dugout before the restart of the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Roman Martin, who was 0-3 at the plate during the game, carried that momentum as he homered to left field on a 1-2 count to tie the game up at five.

Will Gasperino, coming back from his one-game suspension, would get on base with a single, which put the winning run on first. Dominic Cadiz would pinch hit for Cashel Dugger and get a hit himself, moving Gaspiero to third base. Finally, Phoenix Call would seal the deal with a single to left field, bringing in the winning run.

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage walks off the field before the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Angel Cervantes Could Take the Mound

Wylan Moss and Michael Barnett have already taken the mound, and with Logan Reddemann still out with injury, Cervantes is likely to be the starting pitcher for the Bruins for their next game against the Gaels.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins starting pitcher Michael Barnett (55) pitches against the Murray State Racers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Cervantes has been another reliable pitcher for the Bruins all season, as he finished the season with a 3.86 ERA in 14 starts and 44.1 innings pitched with a 4-1 record when he took the mound.

Out of the four starting pitchers for the Bruins, there is a reason why Cervantes is fourth on the depth chart, as he isn't great at getting batters out, as he only has 30 strikeouts and 19 walks on the season, and opponents' batting average is at .279, the highest amongst the four starting pitchers.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins starting pitcher Michael Barnett (55) throws against the Murray State Racers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Projected Batting Order

The Bruins' bats were much better against Virginia Tech than against Saint Mary's, especially in the clutch.

Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; West outfielder Will Gasparino (23) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Will Gasparino returned after serving his one-game suspension, and his presence at the plate was felt as he went 2-5. However, Payton Brenan missed the game against the Hokies and will be out tomorrow and for the next couple of days due to an injury he suffered against Saint Mary’s.

With uncertainty on the mound, UCLA needs to have a successful night at the plate, or else it might be eliminated from the tournament.

Batters Position Dean West Left Field Roch Cholowsky Shortstop Mulivai Levu First Base Roman Martian Third Base Will Gasparino Center Field Cashel Dugger Catcher Phoenix Call Second Base Jarrod Hocking Right Field Trey Gudoy Designated Hitter