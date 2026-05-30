UCLA Starting Pitchers and Lineup for Regional Game Against Virginia Tech

UCLA has just made history for the wrong reasons: they are the first-ever number one overall seed in the College World Series to lose their first game in the regional round.

In their first game against Saint Mary’s, the Bruins’ high-powered offense was held to just two runs on six hits while also having three walks and nine strikeouts. Three of UCLA’s best hitters, Roch Cholowsky, Mulivai Levu, and Roman Martin, went a combined 1-12 when at the plate, with Martin having the only hit, as it was a home run.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Murray State Racers head coach Dan Skirka and UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage meet with umpires before the game at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Now that the Bruins have fallen, they are playing for their playoff lives, and history is not on their side: 93% of regional winners have won their opening game. John Savage has also announced who will take the mound tomorrow after Wylan Moss had a good day on the mound.

Michael Barnett Takes the Mound

UCLA pitcher Michael Barnett throws against Oregon during the first inning at PK Park in Eugene April 19, 2025 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins' pitching depth was a big question mark heading into the tournament as ace pitcher Logan Reddemann has been out for over a month and is now unlikely to pitch this weekend.

Wylan Moss took the mound against the Gaels, and while the Bats stayed silent against the Bruins, Moss kept them in the game. In his outing, Moss pitched five innings and gave up two runs on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins starting pitcher Michael Barnett (55) pitches against the Murray State Racers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

This season, Barnett has not had the spectacular pitching season that Reddemann or even Moss has, but he is still a good pitcher in his own right. On the season, Barnett posted a 4.15 ERA in 65 innings pitched with 53 strikeouts and 28 walks. While those numbers aren't spectacular, he does have a 6-0 record when he has taken the mound.

Projected Batting Order

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) walks to the dugout before the restart of the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

UCLA did not have a good day at the plate with only two runs, six hits, nine strikeouts, and three walks, with two from lead-off hitter Dean West.

UCLA also dealt with major injuries before and during the game. Aidan Aguayo, who was filling in for Will Gasparino, who was suspended for the game, rolled his ankle in pre-game warmups on the tarp, according to John Savage. Payton Brennan would then go down with an oblique injury in the second inning.

Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; West outfielder Will Gasparino (23) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Luckily, Will Gasparino will return for the Bruins after being ejected in the Big Ten Championship game against Oregon, which led to a suspension. With an already depleted team with injuries all over the roster, the Bruins will be ecstatic that one of their top hitters will return to the lineup.

Batter Position Dean West Left Field Roch Cholowsky Shortstop Mulivai Levu First base Roman Martin Third Base Cashel Dugger Catcher Will Gasparino Center Field Jarrod Hocking Right Field Trey Gudoy Designated Hitter Phoenix Call Second Base