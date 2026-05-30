UCLA Starting Pitchers and Lineup for Regional Game Against Virginia Tech
In this story:
UCLA has just made history for the wrong reasons: they are the first-ever number one overall seed in the College World Series to lose their first game in the regional round.
In their first game against Saint Mary’s, the Bruins’ high-powered offense was held to just two runs on six hits while also having three walks and nine strikeouts. Three of UCLA’s best hitters, Roch Cholowsky, Mulivai Levu, and Roman Martin, went a combined 1-12 when at the plate, with Martin having the only hit, as it was a home run.
Now that the Bruins have fallen, they are playing for their playoff lives, and history is not on their side: 93% of regional winners have won their opening game. John Savage has also announced who will take the mound tomorrow after Wylan Moss had a good day on the mound.
Michael Barnett Takes the Mound
The Bruins' pitching depth was a big question mark heading into the tournament as ace pitcher Logan Reddemann has been out for over a month and is now unlikely to pitch this weekend.
Wylan Moss took the mound against the Gaels, and while the Bats stayed silent against the Bruins, Moss kept them in the game. In his outing, Moss pitched five innings and gave up two runs on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts.
This season, Barnett has not had the spectacular pitching season that Reddemann or even Moss has, but he is still a good pitcher in his own right. On the season, Barnett posted a 4.15 ERA in 65 innings pitched with 53 strikeouts and 28 walks. While those numbers aren't spectacular, he does have a 6-0 record when he has taken the mound.
Projected Batting Order
UCLA did not have a good day at the plate with only two runs, six hits, nine strikeouts, and three walks, with two from lead-off hitter Dean West.
UCLA also dealt with major injuries before and during the game. Aidan Aguayo, who was filling in for Will Gasparino, who was suspended for the game, rolled his ankle in pre-game warmups on the tarp, according to John Savage. Payton Brennan would then go down with an oblique injury in the second inning.
Luckily, Will Gasparino will return for the Bruins after being ejected in the Big Ten Championship game against Oregon, which led to a suspension. With an already depleted team with injuries all over the roster, the Bruins will be ecstatic that one of their top hitters will return to the lineup.
Batter
Position
Dean West
Left Field
Roch Cholowsky
Shortstop
Mulivai Levu
First base
Roman Martin
Third Base
Cashel Dugger
Catcher
Will Gasparino
Center Field
Jarrod Hocking
Right Field
Trey Gudoy
Designated Hitter
Phoenix Call
Second Base
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations