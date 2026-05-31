Key Moment in UCLA Baseball Win Over Virginia Tech

What looked like a UCLA loss that would eliminate them from the NCAA Tournament has turned into an amazing comeback from the comeback kids of college baseball.

In the top of the eighth inning, Virginia Tech’s freshman phenom Ethan Ball would give the Hokies a 4-3 lead with a solo home run. Then, in the top of the ninth, the Hokies added to their lead with a Hudson Luttermon single, which drove in another run to give the Hokies a 5-3 lead.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage on the field before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

UCLA was coming off a torturous game against Saint Mary's, where the Bruins weren't able to get any momentum at the plate. UCLA had a great day at the plate against VT. UCLA would find a way to win once again as they would mount a bottom-of-the-ninth comeback to keep their championship hopes alive.

Key Moment for UCLA

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins first baseman Mulivai Levu (39) singles against the Murray State Racers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The key moment for the Bruins came from the bottom of the ninth when the leadoff hitter, Mulivai Levu, homered to right field. Levu’s homer came at a critical moment in the at-bat as it was a 2-2 count, and when a breaking ball failed to break, Levu took advantage and crushed it.

That home run gave the Bruins and the fans in the stands enough excitement to keep the momentum with the next at-bat. Roman Martin, who was 0-3 at the plate during the game, carried that momentum as he homered to left field on a 1-2 count to tie the game up at five.

Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; West outfielder Will Gasparino (23) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Will Gasparino, returning from his one-game suspension, singled, putting the winning run on first. Dominic Cadiz would pinch hit for Cashel Dugger and get a hit himself, moving Gasparino to third base. Finally, Phoenix Call would “call” the game with a single to left field, bringing in the winning run.

This walk-off win gives the Bruins their 30th walk-off win of the season, which is the most in Division I baseball. This is also the fourth comeback victory for the Bruins during the postseason in five games, with three coming from all three games in the Big Ten Tournament.

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage walks off the field before the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

UCLA Moves on

UCLA now keeps its championship hopes alive as it will now face the loser of Saint Mary’s vs Cal Poly.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) walks to the dugout before the restart of the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Bruins have already faced Saint Mary’s and would want to have their revenge on the Gaels after a humiliating loss. However, they have not faced Cal Poly yet this season.

For the Bruins to win tomorrow, regardless of who they play, they need to get out in front early. Against the Hokies, they fell behind in the third inning after a Hokies RBI single gave the Hokies a 1-0 lead.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Murray State Racers head coach Dan Skirka and UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage meet with umpires before the game at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

John Savage will most likely turn to freshman Angel Cervantes to start on the mound, and the offense will need to help him with an early lead.