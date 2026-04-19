Projecting UCLA's Guard Rotation With Newest Transfer Addition

UCLA has landed guard Azavier Robinson, a player who will undoubtedly impact the rotation Mick Cronin rolls out next season.

Robinson becomes the fourth transfer UCLA has added, joining Jaylen Petty, Sergej Macura, and Filip Jovic. His addition brings much-needed balance to the roster, particularly at the guard position, which previously lacked depth. Next season, the Bruins should not have to worry about imbalanced minutes.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Who Is Azavier Robinson?

Last season at Butler, Robinson averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 47% from the field in just 18.3 minutes per game — the lowest among UCLA’s incoming transfers. Despite the limited role, he made the most of his opportunities.

What makes Robinson especially appealing is his defense. He averaged 1.5 steals per game, a number that would have ranked second on UCLA last season behind Donovan Dent. Addressing defensive consistency was a priority, and Robinson helps solidify that effort.

UCLA's Current Guard Situation

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Before adding Robinson, UCLA’s guard room consisted primarily of Trent Perry, Eric Freeny , and Petty. Now, the Bruins have enough depth to comfortably run a traditional two-guard lineup, with reliable options behind each starter. A three-guard starting rotation is now firmly a possibility.

Because Robinson is more of a scorer than a primary facilitator, he could slot in as a backup to Petty. His 43.3% shooting from three-point range makes him an ideal offensive piece, providing spacing and flexibility.

Updated Guard Rotation

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) makes a pass against UCF Knights center John Bol (7) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

A projected rotation could feature Perry at point guard and Petty at shooting guard, with Freeny likely seeing 18-plus minutes per game. Robinson, depending on his development, could push for 20-plus minutes as well.

What makes Freeny and Robinson particularly valuable is their defensive ability. In key situations, UCLA could deploy both together to lock down opposing guards and bring balance to the lineup. Both players have shown a scrappy side to them, which is exactly what Mick Cronin wants from his guards.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

More often, though, Robinson will likely share the floor with Perry. Perry’s playmaking, combined with Robinson’s scoring ability, should give UCLA a noticeable offensive boost. While Freeny has shown flashes offensively, Robinson has demonstrated more consistent scoring production.

The bottom line is that UCLA has done an excellent job addressing its biggest needs in the transfer portal. With the departures of Dent and Clark, guard depth was a major concern — and the additions of Robinson and Petty have helped fill those gaps in a meaningful way.