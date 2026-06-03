Why UCLA Baseball Biggest Disappointment of NCAA Tournament

UCLA was the number one team in college baseball all season, but its season ended in disappointment.

UCLA finished the regular season with a 48-7 record and a 28-2 record in the Big Ten and would head into the Big Ten Tournament as the number one seed in the conference, and would win each game with a walk-off and win their first Big Ten Championship.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage on the field before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

UCLA would be the betting favorite for the College World Series as they were the number one overall seed. However, due to injuries and inconsistency, they fell to their first-round opponent, Saint Mary’s. While they were able to beat Virginia Tech to keep their playoff hopes alive, they would fall once again to Saint Mary's, as the Gaels would stage a comeback and beat the Bruins at their own game.

With the Bruins being eliminated and the second No. 1 overall seed out of the tournament before the Super Regional, they will be seen as one of the biggest losers in college baseball.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Murray State Racers head coach Dan Skirka and UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage meet with umpires before the game at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Yahoo! Sports Reveals Its Losers of College Baseball Playoffs

Paul Myerberg of Yahoo! Sports released his winners and losers of the college baseball tournament, and UCLA was the biggest disappointment.

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage walks off the field before the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

“UCLA joined Vanderbilt last year as the only top seeds in tournament history to fail to at least reach their regional final. This was a what-if collapse that saw the Bruins cough up leads in their two losses to Saint Mary’s, undercutting the team’s late-game heroics during the regular season," Myerberg said.

"The projected top pick in this year’s MLB draft, shortstop Roch Cholowsky, went 2 for 12 in the regional with two strikeouts, one walk, one RBI, and two runs scored. It's a disappointing end for an outstanding season that included a 52-8 record and Big Ten titles in the regular season and tournament.”

Is UCLA the Biggest Disappointment in College Baseball?

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) walks to the dugout before the restart of the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Coming off a Big Ten Championship, UCLA was the number one team in the country heading into the NCAA college baseball tournament. With the number one-ranked prospect in the upcoming MLB draft in Roch Cholowsky, as well as a plethora of talent across the roster, UCLA should have been the favorite to win the World Series.

That is why the Bruins should be considered the biggest disappointment in the College World Series. To be the number one team from the start of the season to the start of the NCAA Tournament, to then go 1-2 in the tournament and lose to the fourth seed in the region is humiliating.