Which UCLA Baseball Players Could Leave for MLB Draft

UCLA baseball had been the best team all season, with 30 comebacks, the most in Division I baseball. This time, UCLA was unable to close out Saint Mary’s, as the Gaels mounted a comeback of their own.

Saint Mary's came back from a 5-2 deficit and was able to hold one of the best offenses in the country to just two hits in the final five innings. The Gaels would tie the game up at five a piece, then with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Makoa Sniffen would win the game with an RBI single, driving in Cody Kashimoto from second base.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) walks to the dugout before the restart of the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Now that the Bruins' record-breaking season has come to a premature end, many Bruins will need to think long and hard about their futures and decide whether to enter the MLB Draft. Here are some of the names who could enter their names into the MLB draft.

Roch Cholowsky - Shortstop

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) completes a double play against the Murray State Racers during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Cholowsky is perceived as being the projected number one overall pick in the upcoming MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox.

This season, he had a batting average of .320 with 74 hits and 21 home runs. Cholowsky had such a great season that he won his second straight Big Ten Player of the Year award. As much as UCLA fans will want him to come back for another year, he shouldn't pass up an opportunity to be selected as the number one pick in the draft.

Logan Reddemann - Right-Handed Pitcher

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage watches the team warm up before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Logan Reddeman has been one of the best pitchers in all of college baseball this season. With a 2.87 ERA this season, Reddemann has been in the top 10 in the Big Ten in most categories, including strikeouts with 84 and only 11 walks, tied for third in earned runs with 19, and top 10 in opponent batting average.

Reddemann missed the last month of the season due to “arm fatigue” and has seen his draft stock fall a bit. However, Reddemann is still viewed as a projected first-round pick and a top-30 prospect in the MLB Draft.

Mulivai Levu - First Baseman

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins first baseman Mulivai Levu (39) catches for an out against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Levu broke out this season as not only one of the best hitters on the team but also one of the best fielding first basemen in the country. In his junior year, Levu had a .340 batting average with a .664 slugging percentage and 18 home runs.

Levu is currently ranked as the 79th-ranked prospect, and with his fast bat and great fielding at first base, he looks to be selected within the first three rounds of the MLB Draft.

Will Gasparino - Center Field

Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; West outfielder Will Gasparino (23) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gasparino is the fourth and final UCLA player to be ranked in the top 100 of MLB prospects in the upcoming draft. Gasparino is one of the tallest prospects in the draft, standing at 6’6, and after coming to UCLA this year, he has unlocked his full potential at the plate, posting a .314 batting average, a .659 slugging percentage, and 20 home runs.

Roman Martin - Third Base

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins third baseman Roman Martin (7) doubles in a run against the LSU Tigers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Finally, we have Roman Martin, who has been consistently great with the Bruins since his freshman season. This year, he finished with a .333 batting average, 549 slugging, and just nine home runs. Martin is more of a contact hitter, and while he doesn't have a quality that jumps out, he is an overall good player, and if put in the right system, can turn into a great player.