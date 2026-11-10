Why UCLA’s Massive Rankings Leap Is Perfect Spot for Bruins

After one week of play, the college basketball landscape has evolved greatly — as reflected in the updated AP Poll. UCLA leaped from No. 22 all the way to No. 9. The Bruins are the only team that advanced more than three spots this week.

The catalyst for that huge jump was a win over No. 5 Arizona. UCLA owns the only win over a top-five team so far this season.

What No. 9 Ranking Says About UCLA's Present (and Future) Stock

The win over the Wildcats (and subsequent rankings boost) serves as an announcement — this team is going to be a force on the national stage. All top-five scorers are currently averaging at least 12 points per game. As a team, UCLA is averaging the ninth-most points of any high-major squad.

As a top-10 team, the Bruins would be regarded as a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament. It would be easy for UCLA fans to be excited about that prospect — especially because one quadrant takes place in Los Angeles. It is certainly possible that this team ends up playing in a regional final.

𝗚𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗿 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗡𝗶𝗸𝗼𝗹𝗮 𝗞𝘂𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮.



🔹29 points and 6 rebounds

🔹4-of-6 from 3-PT

🔹10-of-12 shooting

🔹Zero turnovers in 23 minutes

🔹Most points in a game by a freshman since 2017 (TJ Leaf)#GoBruins | @KusturicaNikola 🏀 pic.twitter.com/5g3TfEnBWR — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) November 7, 2026

Could the Bruins Have Been Ranked Higher?

The question is a fair one, especially because no team ahead of the Bruins earned a top-12 win except for No. 6 Virginia. However, UCLA simply entered the 2026-27 campaign with more questions than the likes of Duke, Florida, UConn, and the other clear heavyweights. Maybe UCLA should have jumped Texas, but anywhere higher than seventh would be impossible.

Ultimately, it is too early and too ludicrous for a 15-spot jump to make sense. UCLA will have chances to advance further, especially because some teams ahead of it have to play each other. Big Ten play also provides ample opportunities to earn ranked wins.

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts to a basket in the first half against the North Florida Ospreys at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is the 13-spot Jump Too High?

Any time a team makes a leap that is half the length of the rankings, there may be questions. This shouldn't be one of those times. No. 5 Arizona was a titan, one expected to boatrace the rest of the Big 12 with relative ease. UCLA made the Wildcats look very mortal in Las Vegas.

No team boasts a better win than the Bruins. Because no team has played more than just a few games, the limited results should count for a lot in the rankings. So far, that has been the case for the No. 9 UCLA squad.