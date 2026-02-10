Why Booker's Play Must Improve for UCLA

The Bruins have been on yet another short winning streak, this time being two games thus far, and will be faced with a big test that threatens to shatter the whole thing.

They will be facing the #2 ranked Michigan Wolverines, and after a nail biting game against Washington every player will need to be at the top of their game if they want to pull off the upset.

This means that nobody can have a rough game, especially those that have huge breakout potential such as Xavier Booker ; he must get back to that form, so how has Booker played recently and what must happen for a breakout to occur?

Searching For A Breakout: Points

The easiest statistic to look at is points, and the differences between his past few games compared to Washington is stark.

He went from scoring double digits against teams like Rutgers, and at least adding on a couple good shots for seven points worth against Indiana and Orgeon.

He may not be an offensive superstar, but he had still been contributing a small chunk of points paramount to the team's victories.

However, against Washington Booker was only able to manage a lone point, much less than the 24 he had against the Rutgers.

His potential to be an offensive pillar for the team is there, and he will need to find that breakout offense again when facing Michigan; points do not tell the entire story though, and his game can improve in more ways than direct scoring.

Searching For A Breakout: Assists

While being able to spread the ball out has not been his job for the majority of the year, Booker was starting to find opportunities to help his teammates score in recent games.

Whether it had been against Rutgers in which he had three assists, or four against Indiana, Booker was finding opportunities to let his teammates score when he couldn't.

However, he did not against Washington, having zero assists across his full time on the court.

With the sheer power the Wolverines bring to the table the team will have to take every opportunity they can get, and Booker will need to get back into helping his teammates get the ball to win against Michigan.

One slow game does not mean anything huge for a player like Booker, but it could be hugely detrimental if it happens again, and to the #2 team in the nation no less.

