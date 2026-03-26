Why Dailey Will Be UCLA's Best Player Next Season
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With plenty of departures expected for UCLA this offseason, there is one player the Bruins cannot afford to lose.
As you read in the title of this article, Eric Dailey Jr. should be UCLA’s best player in the 2026-27 season. While he did not quite meet expectations this year, it would be unrealistic to believe Dailey Jr. will have similar production numbers next season.
The Door is Open
The biggest factor in Dailey Jr. truly taking the leap as UCLA’s leader is the departure of several prominent players. For example, UCLA’s leading scorer, Tyler Bilodeau, will be leaving as a senior, along with Donovan Dent and potentially Skyy Clark. With more room to operate, Dailey Jr. could become a much more dangerous player.
The only two players who could realistically take a portion of his shot attempts next season are Trent Perry and Xavier Booker. However, that is not necessarily a bad split. Perry could transition into a more pass-first role, while Booker will likely operate more inside.
This should allow Dailey Jr. to have more freedom around the key. With basketball evolving in recent years, the midrange shot has begun to regain importance. That could give Dailey Jr. an advantage moving forward.
His Skill Is Undeniable
What makes Dailey Jr.’s game so fascinating is his ability to win one-on-one matchups in the post. That skill makes him an isolation nightmare for defenders. The only issue at times has been converting those shot attempts. Even so, Dailey Jr. shot a solid 48.6% from the field this season.
While it took some time, his rebounding really began to stand out later in the season. He finished as UCLA’s leading rebounder with 5.8 per game and recorded back-to-back 10-plus rebound games in the Big Ten Tournament. If it happened once, there is reason to believe it can happen again.
Dailey Jr. will have an entire offseason to develop his rebounding. With that being one of UCLA’s biggest weaknesses this season, it can be expected that Mick Cronin will emphasize improvement in that area. As UCLA’s leading rebounder, Dailey Jr. will likely be pushed even harder.
Overall, there is no reason to believe Dailey Jr. will not take a major leap next season. Many expected that jump to happen this year, and while he came close, he was not quite there yet. The 2026-27 season could be very interesting if Dailey Jr. is able to find that next level of consistency.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.