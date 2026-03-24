UCLA's Way-Too-Early 2026-27 Starting Lineup Projection

With UCLA’s season finally coming to an end following its second-round loss to UConn, it is time to look toward the future.

This is an early projection of what UCLA’s lineup could look like for the 2026-27 season. With the college basketball transfer portal opening April 7 and closing April 21, there will be plenty of movement to follow. If the Bruins can limit major losses, they could still be in a strong position.

Guards

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) is congratulated by guard Eric Freeny (8) after scoring a basket during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The guard position could have the smoothest transition from year to year. UCLA will lose Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark this offseason, as both are seniors. Behind them sit two solid players for the Bruins: Trent Perry and Eric Freeny.

Point Guard | Trent Perry

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Last season, Perry averaged 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc. Perry began the season coming off the bench but quickly earned a starting role, becoming one of UCLA’s most dynamic players.

Shooting Guard | Eric Freeny

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) makes a pass against UCF Knights center John Bol (7) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Freeny had a development year for UCLA. He did not see much playing time early in the season, but over the final few games, he began to make an impact. This season, Freeny averaged 2.0 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 37.5% from the field and 37% from 3-point range.

Even though Freeny’s statistics do not stand out on paper, he has proven to be one of UCLA’s scrappiest players. His defensive ability, combined with flashes of scoring, makes him a player UCLA would prefer not to lose to the transfer portal.

Forwards

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The forward position is where things could become more complicated for UCLA. With the departure of Tyler Bilodeau, the Bruins will need to replace his team-leading 17.6 points per game. However, UCLA may already have some pieces in place.

Small Forward | Eric Dailey Jr.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr. should be in line to start at small forward for the Bruins. He entered the season as a highly regarded forward but did not fully meet expectations. This season, Dailey Jr. averaged 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 48.6% from the field.

Power Forward | Brandon Williams

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) scores against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Brandon Williams was also a key part of UCLA’s rotation this season. He averaged 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 41.6% from the field. Like Freeny, his statistics may not stand out, but his physicality in the paint could become more valuable as he develops.

Wildcard | Joe Philon

BREAKING: 4 star Joe Philon (Montverde Academy) has committed to UCLA.



One of the best defensive prospects in this class, the Bruins got a good one!



📷 @247Sports pic.twitter.com/roP9fFEeyj — Gradient Predictions (@GradientOnX) March 21, 2026

If Williams does not take on a larger role, UCLA could turn to Joe Philon . The four-star recruit has a skill set that could allow him to become a day-one starter if he develops well during the offseason. While still unproven, he is a player to watch as UCLA builds toward the future.

Center | Xavier Booker

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts after making a three point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker will most likely serve as UCLA’s starting center for the 2026-27 season. This year was an adjustment period for Booker, as he was forced to play a position he was not entirely comfortable with. He finished the season averaging 7.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 54.7% from the field and 43.3% from beyond the arc.

Booker has the intangibles to become a strong presence in the frontcourt. If he can improve defensively, it would complement his scoring ability. Booker is a player who could help elevate UCLA back into the Top 10 if his development continues on track.