UCLA's Way-Too-Early 2026-27 Starting Lineup Projection
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With UCLA’s season finally coming to an end following its second-round loss to UConn, it is time to look toward the future.
This is an early projection of what UCLA’s lineup could look like for the 2026-27 season. With the college basketball transfer portal opening April 7 and closing April 21, there will be plenty of movement to follow. If the Bruins can limit major losses, they could still be in a strong position.
Guards
The guard position could have the smoothest transition from year to year. UCLA will lose Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark this offseason, as both are seniors. Behind them sit two solid players for the Bruins: Trent Perry and Eric Freeny.
Point Guard | Trent Perry
Last season, Perry averaged 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc. Perry began the season coming off the bench but quickly earned a starting role, becoming one of UCLA’s most dynamic players.
Shooting Guard | Eric Freeny
Freeny had a development year for UCLA. He did not see much playing time early in the season, but over the final few games, he began to make an impact. This season, Freeny averaged 2.0 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 37.5% from the field and 37% from 3-point range.
Even though Freeny’s statistics do not stand out on paper, he has proven to be one of UCLA’s scrappiest players. His defensive ability, combined with flashes of scoring, makes him a player UCLA would prefer not to lose to the transfer portal.
Forwards
The forward position is where things could become more complicated for UCLA. With the departure of Tyler Bilodeau, the Bruins will need to replace his team-leading 17.6 points per game. However, UCLA may already have some pieces in place.
Small Forward | Eric Dailey Jr.
Eric Dailey Jr. should be in line to start at small forward for the Bruins. He entered the season as a highly regarded forward but did not fully meet expectations. This season, Dailey Jr. averaged 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 48.6% from the field.
Power Forward | Brandon Williams
Brandon Williams was also a key part of UCLA’s rotation this season. He averaged 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 41.6% from the field. Like Freeny, his statistics may not stand out, but his physicality in the paint could become more valuable as he develops.
Wildcard | Joe Philon
If Williams does not take on a larger role, UCLA could turn to Joe Philon. The four-star recruit has a skill set that could allow him to become a day-one starter if he develops well during the offseason. While still unproven, he is a player to watch as UCLA builds toward the future.
Center | Xavier Booker
Xavier Booker will most likely serve as UCLA’s starting center for the 2026-27 season. This year was an adjustment period for Booker, as he was forced to play a position he was not entirely comfortable with. He finished the season averaging 7.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 54.7% from the field and 43.3% from beyond the arc.
Booker has the intangibles to become a strong presence in the frontcourt. If he can improve defensively, it would complement his scoring ability. Booker is a player who could help elevate UCLA back into the Top 10 if his development continues on track.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.