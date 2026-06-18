Why UCLA Football Has Optimism Heading Into 2026

The UCLA Bruins have had a miserable two seasons in the Big Ten so far, but for the first time in a while, things are starting to look up.

The Bruins hit what was perhaps rock bottom last season. They managed a measly 3-9 record despite bringing in a star transfer in quarterback Nico Iamaleava . Additionally, the Bruins fired former head coach DeShaun Foster amidst that horrible season, and quickly found themselves searching for a new head coach once again.

UCLA Hires Chesney

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The man they chose to replace Foster was Bob Chesney, who broke out into national stardom as the head coach at James Madison. Chesney has experience elevating smaller programs to new heights, but his work at JMU was some of his finest. The Dukes — who were transitioning from FCS to FBS when he took over — went 21-6 in his two seasons at the helm, and reached their first College Football Playoff appearance after a 12-2 season in 2025, including a Sun Belt title.

Now with the Bruins, there is hope that Chesney can quickly spearhead a turnaround for a program that has been lackluster in the last few seasons. Obviously, the task will be much more difficult in the Big Ten than in the Sun Belt, but Chesney has the makings of a head coach who can quickly rise up the ranks with a power program, similar to that of Indiana’s Curt Cignetti and Ohio State’s Ryan Day.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Bill Connelly is a believer in the Bruins for the 2026 season. He has them placed in a tier of Big Ten teams that can compete for the conference crown, and a spot in the College Football Playoff if the right pieces fall into place. Chesney’s presence as the team’s newest head coach has much to do with this ranking, as Connelly cites his previous success at essentially every stop in his coaching career.

Connelly’s Thoughts

“If it matters, Chesney is certainly working from new territory in the West. Most of his career to date has taken place in or near Pennsylvania. But it has been a hell of a career so far. He brought Assumption University to the Division III quarterfinals, brought Holy Cross to its first FCS quarterfinals, then brought JMU to the College Football Playoff in the Dukes' fourth season in FBS," Connelly said.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Suddenly the Bruins have a head coach with 132 career wins (at the Group of 6, FCS and Division III levels) and proven production in nearly every unit. Obviously there's going to be a jump for a lot of these guys moving to the Big Ten, but while I'm not going to predict a Cignetti-esque surge from Chesney & Co., there's a lot to be excited about here. From a team that ranked 98th last season. Again: Vibes can change quickly,” Connelly added.

The Bruins need a lot to go their way in 2026, but the expectations are certainly greater than they have been in any of the last few seasons.