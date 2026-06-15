Where UCLA's Iamaleava Stands Among Rest of College QB’s

Amidst all of the changes that the UCLA Bruins are experiencing right now, one thing has remained the same, and it’s the man taking the snaps under center.

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava is back for the 2026 season with UCLA. The transfer from Tennessee powered through an absolutely miserable 2025 season that fell well short of expectations. He threw for 1,928 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season, as the Bruins sputtered to a 3-9 record.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bruins fired former head coach DeShaun Foster as a result, and eventually hired Bob Chesney, the former James Madison head coach who led the Dukes to their College Football Playoff appearance in 2025. JMU went 21-6 under Chesney’s watch, and he made their transition from FCS to FBS as seamless as humanly possible.

UCLA Expected To Improve

With a new system in place, many are expecting not only the Bruins to improve drastically, but also Iamaleava. That being said, Iamaleava’s veteran presence and experience at the Power Four level could be key to a UCLA team bringing in a lot of new faces, many of whom have yet to accumulate a high volume of reps at this level.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Iamaleava has been through quite a lot throughout his college career. After becoming a star with the Volunteers and getting them to a College Football Playoff appearance, he failed to live up to the expectations placed on him after earning a lucrative deal to suit up for the Bruins. However, as he has shown in the past, Iamaleava has the ability to figure things out and be a true leader on the field for UCLA.

CBS’s David Cobb puts Iamaleava in the “Proven and Predictable” category of FBS quarterbacks, citing his veteran leadership while also acknowledging that he is due for an improved season.

Cobb’s Thoughts

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Iamaleava's career hasn't gone as scripted and is still defined by an acrimonious split with Tennessee. The arrival of Bob Chesney at UCLA gives Iamaleava a needed fresh start after he soldiered through a dismal 3-9 season with the Bruins in 2025, just one year after helping the Volunteers reach the CFP,” Cobb said.

Iamaleava and the Bruins will now focus on getting back on the winning path for the 2026 season. The Bruins have experienced little success since joining the Big Ten before the 2024 season, and they'll look to make a statement in the first season of the Bob Chesney era.