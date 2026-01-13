Why UCLA Football Can Replicate Indiana's Miraculous Run

After hiring Bob Chesney along with acquiring string of very impactful recruits UCLA is poised to replicate Indiana's incredible two-year stretch.

The Bruins' 2025 season by no measure is considered a success, but what came in the offseason gives everyone in Bruin Nation hope they can turn things around. Bob Chesney was the first part of the puzzle, but the recruits that came with him could easily allow the Bruin to replicate what Indiana has done over the last two seasons.

The Bruins Have a Offense Now

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) the grasp of Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Indiana offense has been the driving force in their run to the College Football Playoff Championship. This season the Hoosiers rank No. 2 in the nation in points per game with 42.6. While it might be unreasonable to believe the Bruins can reach this level year one, they are on the right track.

This starts with who the Bruins have at quarterback. With Nico Iamaleava back, the Bruins have a great chance to make some noise in 2026. Iamaleava has the talent and the celling to elevate the Bruins to a playoff team, this was proven during his time with Tennessee in 2024.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

While Iamaleava is not Fernando Mendoza, he unquestionably possesses a skill set that can mirror Mendoza’s production under Dean Kennedy—arguably with even more upside as a runner. Add Wayne Knight's abilities the Bruins have a very dynamic offense already.

The run game is important, but UCLA will need to figure out how to stretch the field consistently. This is where the Bruins immaculate transfer receivers come in. Aidan Mizell, with track like speed, and Landon Ellis who has the physicals to make contested catches just like Elijah Sarratt has done all season.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch as Oregon Ducks defensive back Theran Johnson (5) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Mizell and Ellis are just the tip of the iceberg, the Bruins have also landed Semaj Morgan from Michigan, 6-foot-4 Leland Smith from San Jose State, Brian Rowe Jr from South Carolina, and Dylan Lee from Iowa State. UCLA has not seen this amount of talent in years.

This season, the Bruins’ biggest pitfall was their lack of blocking. That failure in roster construction led to a disastrous rushing attack and left Iamaleava with little time to become a true threat in the passing game. UCLA has since addressed those issues by adding six offensive linemen through the transfer portal, all ranked three-star or higher.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the results may not come as abruptly as they did at Indiana, the Bruins are clearly on the right trajectory. UCLA should comfortably reach bowl eligibility next season, with a legitimate chance to make noise in the Big Ten.

