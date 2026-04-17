Why UCLA's Future Looks Extremely Promising

Throughout the offseason, it has become clear that UCLA is building something very special for the coming years.

With the departures of Tyler Bilodeau, Donovan Dent , and Skyy Clark, UCLA was forced to shift its focus toward the future. Most college basketball programs either reload or rebuild — UCLA has managed to do both.

What UCLA Is Working With

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Looking at the roster, only Eric Dailey Jr. and Xavier Booker project as key players who will not be part of the program long-term. While their eventual departures will be significant, UCLA already appears to have pieces in place to fill those voids.

Sergej Macura, Brandon Williams, and Trent Perry will all be juniors next season. That gives UCLA a strong core of experienced players to rely on over the next two years. If Perry reaches expectations, he could develop into a true star by his senior season. Mecura is a junior who can develop into a very dominant frontcourt piece.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) makes a pass against UCF Knights center John Bol (7) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

At the sophomore level, players like Markell Alston, Jaylen Petty, Eric Freeny, and Filip Jovic will play a major role. Petty, Freeny, and Jovic have already shown flashes as rotation players and should see expanded roles. Alston, meanwhile, will likely continue developing in a reserve role.

Incoming freshmen Joe Philon and Javonte Floyd add even more upside. While their immediate impact is uncertain, both project as potential future starters if they develop as expected. Next season, both players need to find minutes to fast-track their development.

Concerns

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When evaluating UCLA’s roster as a whole, there is not much to question. The Bruins have strong depth in the frontcourt, and the guard room is steadily improving. On paper, UCLA has all the pieces needed for sustained success in the Big Ten.

The biggest variable, however, remains the transfer portal. If UCLA is unable to translate roster building into wins, it could impact both player retention and future recruiting — while also increasing pressure on Mick Cronin.

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) shoots against Akron Zips forward Amani Lyles (0) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Looking ahead, UCLA’s championship window may be widest in two years. By then, players like Petty, Jovic, and Perry should be nearing their peak, and the program will have had additional time to add talent through future recruiting and portal cycles.

The bottom line is that UCLA must find a way to sustain success. The college basketball landscape is evolving quickly, and without results on the court, building — and maintaining — a strong roster becomes much more difficult.