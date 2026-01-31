Why UCLA Must Capitalize on Major Opportunity Saturday Against Hoosiers

The Bruins are coming off of their third win in a row against opponents that have not necessarily been easy, and they have dominated in those games.

Now they have the chance to face the Indiana Hoosiers and extend their winning streak to four games, but another opportunity arises to alter the season dramatically.

This will be through momentum, and if the Bruins can capture momentum for the rest of the season they will have the chance to make a deep run in March,

Why Momentum Will Be Huge For The Bruins

The Bruins were having some dry patches in the beginning of conference play, and even a little bit before then.

They would have a couple good wins in a row, but then they would suffer a crushing loss that put doubt upon the entire team's heads.

That pattern slowed the team's momentum and made it incredibly difficult to sustatin a substantial winning streak of any sort.

However, if they can win against Indiana UCLA will have had four wins in a row, and they would have definite winnable games afterward and they would have monumental momentum.

With that momentum the Bruins would have an advantage going against ranked teams in the regular season, but more importantly in the March Madness tournament.

That advantage would continue to help them in big postseason games and give the Bruins a huge chance for a cinderella run, but the path to momentum is just as important as the momentum itself.

How The Bruins Gained Momentum In Recent Games

Purdue

The catalyst to the Bruins momentum started with the Purdue Boilermakers, who formerly were ranked as the #4 team in the nation, and they were toppled by the Bruins 69-67.

That was the game that many of the Bruins stars woke up, namely Donovan Dent and Xavier Booker, who have been influential to the team ever since,

Northwestern

The Northwestern Wildcats were the first game for the Bruins to prove that they weren't a fluke after upsetting the Boilermakers, and the Bruins pulled the rug out from under their opponent winning 71-64.

The game was slower than their win against Purdue, and much closer than many thought it would be, but UCLA was able to keep winning even when the excitement from their upset was over.

Oregon

The most recent game and victory for UCLA was against the Oregon Ducks in which they won 73-57 , with a generally much better game than against Northwestern.

It also saw the Bruins shaking off the slow pace they has against the Wildcats and it also proved in finality that their win against Purdue was not a fluke, presenting the chance for UCLA to have Big Ten moving momentum for the rest of the season.

