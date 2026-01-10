Why UCLA Must Limit These 3 Terps

The Bruins' strength this season has been their offense, but they still need to figure out how to address issues defensively.

It has been no mystery that the Bruins have not had a very good defense this season. As it stands now, the Bruins are giving up 70.0 points per game. While Maryland is not the most formidable team, they still have the talent to give the Bruins a hard night.

David Coit | G

Dec 28, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard David Coit (8) dribbles as Old Dominion Monarchs guard Jordan Battle (23) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

After Pharrel Payne went down with an injury earlier in the season, it has been David Coit who has stepped up big time in the scoring department. This season, Coit is averaging 13.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. He is doing this while shooting 41.5% from the field and 40% from three.

Trent Perry will most likely be tasked with slowing down the Terrapins leading scorer. While this matchup looks good on paper, the Bruins as a whole have struggled with defensive communication, which could lead to Coit finding easy shots on the perimeter.

Darius Adams | G

Jan 2, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Darius Adams (1) drives to the basket on Oregon Ducks forward Kwame Evans Jr. (10) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Freshman Darius Adams has really proven to be a threat for the Terrapins this season. While rough around the edges, his 6-foot-5 frame at the guard position is a recipe for disaster for the Bruins. Since Payne went down with injury he has stepped up as Maryland No. 2 scoring option.

This season Adams is averaging 12.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. Adams is shooting 32.5% from the field, along with a rough 26% from three. Adams will do most of his damage in the paint, meaning the Bruins will have to adjust accordingly.

Solomon Washington | F

Jan 7, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Solomon Washington (9) celebrates during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

After missing a few games earlier in the season Solomon Washington has quickly emeraged as the Terrapins best player. In seven games, Washington has averaged 10.6 points, a staggering 9.0 rebounds, while shooting an iffy 39.7% from the field.

In Washington's last three games, he is averaging 11.5 rebounds. Eric Dailey Jr will need to match his eight rebounds from his last game if there is any hope in limiting Washington. Without a doubt, Washington has the best chance to completely derail any gameplans the Bruins have heading into this game.

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While the Bruins are 11-point favorites entering this game, it is clear they have their workcut out for them. Maryland offers a team that is full of dynamic threats, who will really put the Bruins struggling defense to the test. Lets just hope they can address them accordingly.

