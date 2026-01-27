Why Poll Voters Continue to Withhold Respect for UCLA

It is clear that the Bruins have a lot to go until they are considered for a ranking.

Entering this season, the Bruins were ranked No. 12 in the nation, and have since fallen out of the rankings. Which in itself is entirely the Bruins' fault, as they have lost a high number of questionable games this season. However, despite wins over Purdue and Northwestern, UCLA still did not receive a vote.

Possible Explanations

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during a play in the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For starters, UCLA's "good wins" are starting to look worse. Purdue , while a great team, following the loss to the Bruins, would also lose to then No. 11 Illinois off the back of a Keaton Wagler 46-point outing. If Purdue had lost in any other way, there is a good chance UCLA's win would carry more weight.

As for the Bruins’ other wins this season, there has not been much noise. Many of the teams UCLA has beat have taken noticeable steps back. Arizona State went 2–5 after its matchup with UCLA, Oregon has gone 4–7, and Washington is 3–5 in Big Ten play since facing the Bruins, including a loss to Seattle U.

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

UCLA's win against Northwestern also did not give voters much to work with. A seven-point win against one of the worst teams in its conference will not do them any favors. Especially, with how UCLA performed in that second half. A win like that is not sustainable for the Bruins moving forward.

What Needs to Happen?

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3), guard Trent Perry (0), guard Donovan Dent (2) and forward Xavier Booker (1) celebrate after a 3-point basket by forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the final seconds of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Looking ahead UCLA needs to win its next four games against, Oregon, Indiana, Rutgers, and Washington. While Indiana and Washington could prove to be tricky, these wins will prove to act as a safety net before their next stretch of games.

If they can win these four games, they can afford to lose games to No. 3 Michigan and No. 7 Michigan State, and after that No. 9 Illinois. While it is unlikely that UCLA is able to walk out of the stretch with a winning record, they can have the voters on their side with one or two wins while keeping the losses close.

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) chases down a loose ball in the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA really needs to get some of it moxy back moving forward. As it stands, UCLA is not a team that strikes fear into opposing teams. Would a number next to their name change that? Maybe. Still, it is clear that the voters have lost all trust in the Bruins to make their votes look good.

