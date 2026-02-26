Why UCLA's Smith Models Game After Cowboys' Pro Bowler

UCLA’s Gary Smith recently spoke to the media during his time at the NFL Combine.

Gary Smith is expected to receive a call at some point during the NFL Draft. While he is not the most highly sought-after prospect, he has the tools to make a meaningful impact at the next level. Here is what he had to say when speaking with the media.

How He Can Improve

Smith is a very athletic player, but what separates him is his commitment to improving every day. His work ethic stands out. With that in mind, it would not be surprising to see him selected on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft.

"I'm just going to make sure I do everything right as far as being consistent in what I do, as far as hand placement, stuff like that, my upside with my pass rush. Anything I can improve on, I will improve." Gary Smith

What He Would Say to Future Bruins

The transfer portal and recruiting landscape have become increasingly competitive in recent years. With Smith expected to be drafted, it sends a strong message to players considering UCLA . Here is what he had to say to future Bruins evaluating the program.

"Tell them there's no better place to be than in Westwood. I definitely enjoyed my time out there and they treated me like family. It's definitely a place to be, and a lot of pros come from there. And you can get a good education while playing high-quality ball. Don't get no better than that." Gary Smith

Who He Models His Game After

Hard work is essential for any player hoping to be drafted, but studying those who came before you can be just as important. Understanding what made great players successful is a key part of development. The players Smith mentioned are strong examples of who to model your game after.

I would say guys like Kenny Clark. You know, a guy who came before me and also a Bruin. I would say DJ Reader...the guy is very, well versatile in the run. And in the pass. And I would say... Probably Vita Vea, because his coach was my coach as well. Great ball player, just trying to take different pieces of their game and be the best I can be. Gary Smith

Gary Smith looks to be a sure-fire draft pick in the NFL draft. During his media avalibility, along with his performance as the combine he is projected to be an impact player following a few seasons of development.

